Our leading client in the financial industry based in Centurion is looking for a Data Engineer.
Responsibilities
- Create and maintain optimal data pipeline, data platform and tooling
- Automating manual processes and optimizing data delivery
- Consult with and guide business, users, BAs, System Analysts, developers, architects, other data engineers and other roles players in terms of data and analytics
- Analyze requirement specifications to be able to realize the project or change within the data architecture and BU’s architecture as a whole
- Before building, create or update technical design documentation, information architecture and discuss with technical role-players
- Implementations complying to the security standards and practices
- Breaking up the project or changes into parts and tasks so that development can be done in a managed and systematic fashion
- Create and maintain code, scripts, queries, transformations, models or programs, manage tools, databases, warehouses, and analytical systems of high-quality that fulfills the requirement specifications
- Assist in maintaining the information architecture and Meta-data
- Create and run tests as specified by the test cases, scenarios and validate data
- Where applicable do technical reviews on the more Junior’s tasks
- Do source control, build, deploy and implement code, scripts, queries, transformations or models within the established DevSecOps and change management processes and practices
- Investigate, debug, trace and resolve issues in non-prod and production environments
- Monitor, tracing and support production
- Keep abreast with data and analytics tools, programing and scripting languages, frameworks, trends, tech, etc. and keep skills up-to-date and relevant
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT, Engineering, Applied Mathematics or Statistics Degree or Diploma
- 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
- Solid knowledge of SQL, databases, data warehousing, ETL and other data tools
- Solid experience in Python and other scripting languages
- Experience in either AWS (preferred), Azure, Hadoop and/or Spark.
- Prefer some experience with Analytics/Bigdata/ML tools and modelling.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Databases
- data warehousing
- ETL
- Python
- Azure