Data Engineer

Our leading client in the financial industry based in Centurion is looking for a Data Engineer.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain optimal data pipeline, data platform and tooling

Automating manual processes and optimizing data delivery

Consult with and guide business, users, BAs, System Analysts, developers, architects, other data engineers and other roles players in terms of data and analytics

Analyze requirement specifications to be able to realize the project or change within the data architecture and BU’s architecture as a whole

Before building, create or update technical design documentation, information architecture and discuss with technical role-players

Implementations complying to the security standards and practices

Breaking up the project or changes into parts and tasks so that development can be done in a managed and systematic fashion

Create and maintain code, scripts, queries, transformations, models or programs, manage tools, databases, warehouses, and analytical systems of high-quality that fulfills the requirement specifications

Assist in maintaining the information architecture and Meta-data

Create and run tests as specified by the test cases, scenarios and validate data

Where applicable do technical reviews on the more Junior’s tasks

Do source control, build, deploy and implement code, scripts, queries, transformations or models within the established DevSecOps and change management processes and practices

Investigate, debug, trace and resolve issues in non-prod and production environments

Monitor, tracing and support production

Keep abreast with data and analytics tools, programing and scripting languages, frameworks, trends, tech, etc. and keep skills up-to-date and relevant

Experience and requirements

Completed IT, Engineering, Applied Mathematics or Statistics Degree or Diploma

5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer

Solid knowledge of SQL, databases, data warehousing, ETL and other data tools

Solid experience in Python and other scripting languages

Experience in either AWS (preferred), Azure, Hadoop and/or Spark.

Prefer some experience with Analytics/Bigdata/ML tools and modelling.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Databases

data warehousing

ETL

Python

Azure

