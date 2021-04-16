Desktop Support Analyst (SCCM)

3 month contract
Role Purpose:
The company is seeking a Desktop support Analyst to join the Cape Town team. The role will contribute to delivering on the team purpose which is to enable users with the tools to perform their role within the company.
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years desktop support
Qualifications:
- Technical Qualifications Advantageous (Microsoft / CompTIA)
Responsibilities:
- Onsite support for daily incident and service requests resolution
- Use ISM Tool to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner
- Assist with commissioning and decommissioning of machines using SCCM
- Assist with Desk moves
- Be willing to work After Hours on standby support / due to project related tasks.
- Document procedures and troubleshooting
- Package software using SCCM
- Image machines (Laptops and Desktop) using SCCM
Skills:
- Passionate about technology
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving skills
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Effective communication style
- Methodical approach to work
- Prioritization of Daily tasks based on urgency and impact
- SCCM Packing / Deployment / Reporting skills (Intermediate- Advanced)
- Office 365 support (Intermediate-Advanced)
- Windows 10 (Intermediate – Advanced)
- Smart device support (iPad, iPhone & Android) using Intune
- Audio-visual / video conferencing skills
- Mcafee EPO management skills and drive encryption
- Passionate about technology
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving skills
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Effective communication style
- Methodical approach to work
- Prioritization of Daily tasks based on urgency and impact
- SCCM Packing / Deployment / Reporting skills (Intermediate- Advanced)
- Office 365 support (Intermediate-Advanced)
- Windows 10 (Intermediate – Advanced)
- Smart device support (iPad, iPhone & Android) using Intune
- Audio-visual / video conferencing skills
- Mcafee EPO management skills and drive encryption
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful