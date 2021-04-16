Desktop Support Analyst (SCCM)

3 month contract

Role Purpose:

The company is seeking a Desktop support Analyst to join the Cape Town team. The role will contribute to delivering on the team purpose which is to enable users with the tools to perform their role within the company.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years desktop support

Qualifications:

Technical Qualifications Advantageous (Microsoft / CompTIA)

Responsibilities:

Onsite support for daily incident and service requests resolution

Use ISM Tool to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner

Assist with commissioning and decommissioning of machines using SCCM

Assist with Desk moves

Be willing to work After Hours on standby support / due to project related tasks.

Document procedures and troubleshooting

Package software using SCCM

Image machines (Laptops and Desktop) using SCCM

Skills:

Passionate about technology

Attention to detail

Problem solving skills

Ability to work well under pressure

Effective communication style

Methodical approach to work

Prioritization of Daily tasks based on urgency and impact

SCCM Packing / Deployment / Reporting skills (Intermediate- Advanced)

Office 365 support (Intermediate-Advanced)

Windows 10 (Intermediate – Advanced)

Smart device support (iPad, iPhone & Android) using Intune

Audio-visual / video conferencing skills

Mcafee EPO management skills and drive encryption

Passionate about technology

Attention to detail

Problem solving skills

Ability to work well under pressure

Effective communication style

Methodical approach to work

Prioritization of Daily tasks based on urgency and impact

SCCM Packing / Deployment / Reporting skills (Intermediate- Advanced)

Office 365 support (Intermediate-Advanced)

Windows 10 (Intermediate – Advanced)

Smart device support (iPad, iPhone & Android) using Intune

Audio-visual / video conferencing skills

Mcafee EPO management skills and drive encryption

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position