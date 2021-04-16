Director: Africa Affairs (CANSO) at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

The Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) invites applications for the position of Director: Africa Affairs [Email Address Removed] successful applicant will be reporting to the â€“CANSO Director General.

Build & maintain effective relations with both internal and external stakeholders: CANSO Members, International Organisations, Government Officials, Media, Industry Associations, etc. ;

Coordinate CANSO members’ positions on, and represent CANSO’s interests in institutional, decision-making and advisory bodies as required, included in technical and operational issues;

Relationship with Airspace User Organisations: Initiate, promote and foster CANSO’s dialogue with airspace usersâ€™ organisations on Africa issues and to encourage the development of common policies between them and CANSO;

Internal CANSO Organisation: Enhance the role of the CANSO Secretariat through managing the coordination of Members’ views, taking a leading role in preparing for events and meetings, and through participation in external activities on behalf of CANSO;

Write and edit CANSO Policy & Position papers, articles, letters and texts on issues ranging from political questions to technical aviation issues;

Develop and monitor the Africa Regional Budget and undertake business and financial planning to ensure effective utilisation of resources. Regular reports on results achieved and progress made will be required;

Support, guide and manage future Secretariat colleagues in the regional office;

Represent CANSO and its Member ANSPs at meetings, ensuring proper preparation (planning, coordination and facilitation) and follow-up;

Organise various meetings or teleconferences, including logistics organisation, preparatory documents and follow-up;

Programme management of CANSOâ€™s conferences in the region;

Communicate with members on the activities relating to regional engagement utilising the various means available, including e-mail, newsletters, etc. , and keep up-to-date the CANSO website and Global ATM-net;

Build and maintain an excellent relationship with CANSO members through appropriate means of communications and support their requests that are in line with the objectives and resources available to the regional liaison office;

Build and maintain an excellent working relationship with CANSO secretariat staff and secondees through appropriate means of communications, ensuring global and regional alignment on CANSOâ€™s goals and objectives;

Carry out certain administrative tasks relating to the responsibilities of the position.

Bachelors Degree in either Business Management/Commerce/Law/Social Sciences/Engineering and/or an Aviation related qualification;

Relevant Masterâ€™s degree or equivalent will be an added advantage;

12 years demonstratable experience in aviation environment, of which five (5) years has been in a Senior Management position;

Must a South African citizen and/or have Permanent residency;

Good computer skills, including sound knowledge and experience with desktop applications (e. g. MS Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel), server applications (e. g. MS SharePoint) and web services (e. g. WebEx);

Command of English (written and spoken) is essential; knowledge of other languages is an asset;

A self-motivated team player, able to work in an autonomous manner on the basis of general guidance or instructions from the Director General;

Acts with integrity and in a professional manner at all times and maintains appropriate confidentiality and is impartial in all dealings with Members;

Possess good planning, organising, problem-solving and decision-making abilities;

Has the capability to build consensus among a diversity of views within the Membership in a multi-cultural environment;

Experience in working in an international and multi-cultural environment is an asset;

Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks to meet tight deadlines;

Excellent inter-personal skills with a strong focus on customer and member service;

