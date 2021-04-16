Estimator at Southey Personnel Services

- Self-motivated, self-disciplined, presentable, positive, pro-active, has initiative and the propensity to continually improve.
- Prepares work to be estimated by gathering proposals, RFQ, specifications, drawings and related documents.
- Computes costs by analyzing labor, material, and time req’s using norms.
- Resolves disrepancies by collecting and analyzing information.
- Maintains cost data base by entering and backing up data.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Responsible for all estimates relating to method of manufacturing.
- Responsible for estimation of direct costs concerning manufacturing.
- Liaison with customers and suppliers.
- Analyze the cost of material (local and overseas) Analyze costs of sub- contractors.
- Any other reasonable duties required
Desired Skills:
- Heavy Engineering
- Fabrication
- Machining
- Planning
- Estimate
- Attention to detail
- Problem Solving
- Job costing accounting knowledge
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric