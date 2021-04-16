Estimator at Southey Personnel Services

  • Self-motivated, self-disciplined, presentable, positive, pro-active, has initiative and the propensity to continually improve.
  • Prepares work to be estimated by gathering proposals, RFQ, specifications, drawings and related documents.
  • Computes costs by analyzing labor, material, and time req’s using norms.
  • Resolves disrepancies by collecting and analyzing information.
  • Maintains cost data base by entering and backing up data.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
  • Responsible for all estimates relating to method of manufacturing.
  • Responsible for estimation of direct costs concerning manufacturing.
  • Liaison with customers and suppliers.
  • Analyze the cost of material (local and overseas) Analyze costs of sub- contractors.
  • Any other reasonable duties required

Desired Skills:

  • Heavy Engineering
  • Fabrication
  • Machining
  • Planning
  • Estimate
  • Attention to detail
  • Problem Solving
  • Job costing accounting knowledge

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

