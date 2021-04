Finance Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known consumer goods company, is looking for a Financial Manager to join their dynamic and fast-paced team. Duties:

Staff management in conjunction with HR

Preparation of monthly management accounts for reporting to board of Directors within 10 days after month end

Variance analyses which includes the review, monitoring and reporting on production losses, production usage variances, raw material and sales price variances

Continuous liaison with Financial, Operational and Managing Directors to monitor Actual raw material prices versus Budget/Costing model as well as to assess the need for sales price increases

Preparation of annual budget with input from various Heads of Departments

Incorporate Strategic Board decisions in Budget including new Business acquisitions, Capex, Working Capital requirements and Financing decisions

Liaison with banks regarding financing of new Business Acquisitions, Capex, Working Capital

Continuous monitoring of Net Working Capital and driving targets set in Budget

Monthly preparation/review and submission of VAT return (VAT 201), Employees Tax return (EMP201) and dealing with SARS queries/audits as well as Bi-annual preparation and submission of Provisional Tax returns

Annual submission of Income Tax returns and dealing with SARS queries/audits

Preparation of Annual Financial Statements (AFS) using CaseWare and liaison with external auditors

Involvement in the implementation of a new ERP system (Microsoft Dynamics (D365))

Requirements:

CIMA or B Comm Accounting combined with relevant experience

Minimum of 5years in a Management Position

Advanced Excel and Microsoft Office skills

Fluent in English & Afrikaans

Cost accounting including exposure to costing methods like standard costing, weighted average costing and analyses/reporting on variances

ERP systems and Business Intelligence (BI) reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position