Financial Advisor (CFP)

Fixed remuneration package – market related depending on experience, qualifications etc.

This new vacancy has been created within one of our client’s Financial Planning teams, based at their office in Cape Town. This role is responsible for estate planning and advisory support to a predominantly younger clientele, still in the accumulation/ savings phase of retirement planning. The role includes the product analysis, financial needs analysis and preparation of related documentation. Incumbent will be expected to manage and grow own client base. Role is ideally suited to experienced applicants with 3-5 years previous advisory experience, or more, specifically dealing with investment advice.

Key responsibilities include:

Provide investment planning and related advice to clients, including appropriate and ongoing recommendations by researching and reviewing portfolios

Provide regular client reporting

Client needs analysis and advisory services

Prepare and collate client financial reviews and reporting

Preparation of investment instructions to investment admin, and timeous follow-up on enquiry to ensure accurate action

Investigate and resolve all queries relating to client affairs

Client liaison: timeous response to attending to and resolving all queries, and liaison between internal and external investment admin

Actively support/ grow existing new business initiatives, and drive marketing and networking opportunities

Successfully grow book to meet or exceed targets

Take over existing clients and provide ongoing excellent service to these clients

Key requirements for applicants:

Previous experience in a similar function a requirement, with proven track record, minimum of 3-5 years + experience. Preference will be given to candidates who are already appointed out of supervision, for the license categories required. Fit and proper requirements all in order

Preference will be given to applicants with previous trust, wills and deceased estates, previous investment advisory experience a requirement.

Tertiary qualification a requirement, B Com or similar. Post graduate qualification preferred (eg CFP)

Computer literacy (intermediate): MS Office suite and excel at an intermediate level

Ability to work independently, Attention to detail and excellent organisational skills

Fluency in English a pre-requisite, second local language preferred

Drivers License and own vehicle required

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

