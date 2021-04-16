Head of Finance – Banking

Financial and strategic management support to the business, both, from a functional as well as an operational perspective. Assist the finance function in achieving its overall objectives of supporting the business, and reporting on its performance. Taking overall accountability for the management reporting of financial results, financial controls, policies and procedures of your allocated area of responsibility, as well as managing a team of finance business partners.

Business support – actively influences day-to-day decisions, shaping strategy and the underlying direction of the business.

focus on a forward-looking, large scale and/or high-impact commercial and investment decisions.

Financial planning- responsible for the annual opex and capex budget, as well as quarterly revised forecasts.

support effective financial planning within their area of responsibility. Financial management- They will facilitate change by working alongside business decision-makers, influencing and shaping financial plans, and advising on future direction and investment choices. – They will also help to deliver effective financial management, control, and advisory support for their divisional business.

They require an ability to manage commercial and financial risks. Team leading- Responsible for leading the finance business partner team- Overseeing team planning and structure

Desired Skills:

IFRS

Financial Reporting Management

Business Acumen

Business partnering

Strategic Financial Planning

Banking Management

Financial Control

Treasury Management

International Financial Reporting Standards

Controlling / Finance

CA(SA

Retail bank

Analytical Thinking

Analytical And Problem Solving

Budgeting

Stakeholder Engagement

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Banking

More than 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Our client is one of the top commercial retail banks. They offer financial products and services, business development, and advisory services. It has branches in the Eastern Cape Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape.

