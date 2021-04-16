My client is based in Sandton and is looking for an HR Manager.
You will be reporting to the HR Director and have HR Administrators and Officials reporting into you.
You must have 5+ years experience as a Human Resources Manager,
8 years minimum total HR experience
Industrial relationsMotor/ Insurance industry ideal
MIBCO – beneficial but not necessarily set standard
- Must have a tertiary qualification ideally in HR (BCOM)
- Union experience would be an added advantage
- Previous experience on Sage 300 would be beneficial however we are open to this
- Personality is critical for the role. Attributes looking for i.e. resilient, dynamic and strong level of professional maturity
- Effective collaborator and open towards change, both on a department and business level
- Be able to process high volumes, and be able to be an effective multi-tasker i.e. be operationally involved in business partnering and process high volumes of administration
- Firm management style
If you fit this description please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] for a discussion.
Desired Skills:
- HR
- HR Manager
- MIBCO
- Unions
- Industrial Relations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree