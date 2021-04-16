HR Manager

My client is based in Sandton and is looking for an HR Manager.

You will be reporting to the HR Director and have HR Administrators and Officials reporting into you.

You must have 5+ years experience as a Human Resources Manager,

8 years minimum total HR experience

Industrial relationsMotor/ Insurance industry ideal

MIBCO – beneficial but not necessarily set standard

Must have a tertiary qualification ideally in HR (BCOM)

Union experience would be an added advantage

Previous experience on Sage 300 would be beneficial however we are open to this

Personality is critical for the role. Attributes looking for i.e. resilient, dynamic and strong level of professional maturity

Effective collaborator and open towards change, both on a department and business level

Be able to process high volumes, and be able to be an effective multi-tasker i.e. be operationally involved in business partnering and process high volumes of administration

Firm management style

