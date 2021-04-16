HR Practitioner at Singisi Forest products-Langeni Sawmill

Relevant HRM/HRD qualification
Knowkedge of applicable employment and about legislation.
Above average knowledge of Microsoft packages
Knowledge of VIP and AX system will be an added advantage.
Must have strong HR consulting and advisory skills
Proven expereince in IR and Employee Wellness in a unionised environment.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- .Results and quality driven
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Able to take innitiative and work well under pressure
- Elevated level of intergrity
- passion for work and accountability
- Flexible and able to adapt to changes in priorities.
- Must have excellent organising skills.Must be conversant in English and isiXhosa
- Excellent communication influencing and persuasive skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Human Resources
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company offeres a market related salary on a TGRP system.Generous fringe benefits include a structured annual bonus
- Provident Fund
- Medical aid