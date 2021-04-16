HR Practitioner at Singisi Forest products-Langeni Sawmill

Relevant HRM/HRD qualification

Knowkedge of applicable employment and about legislation.

Above average knowledge of Microsoft packages

Knowledge of VIP and AX system will be an added advantage.

Must have strong HR consulting and advisory skills

Proven expereince in IR and Employee Wellness in a unionised environment.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

.Results and quality driven

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Able to take innitiative and work well under pressure

Elevated level of intergrity

passion for work and accountability

Flexible and able to adapt to changes in priorities.

Must have excellent organising skills.Must be conversant in English and isiXhosa

Excellent communication influencing and persuasive skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company offeres a market related salary on a TGRP system.Generous fringe benefits include a structured annual bonus

Provident Fund

Medical aid

