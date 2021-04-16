Internal Auditor Engineering

Apr 16, 2021

Internal Auditor required for large, international Engineering / Manufacturing company.

Candidate must have expierience within an Engineering and / or Manufacturing firm as an Internal Auditor with significant exposure to Inventory Cycle Testing.

ERP Systems is essential – primarily KERRIDGE COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS

Well spoken, Well presented, fluent in English and Afirkaans and hold a valid drivers licence.

60%-80% out of town work commitments.

BCom Internal Audit OR BCom Accounting Science OR BTech Internal Audit ESSENTIAL

Desired Skills:

  • KERRIDGE
  • Engineering
  • Audit
  • Manufacturing
  • Inventory cycle testing
  • Afrikaans
  • well spoken
  • Well presented
  • 80% Travel
  • Drivers Licence
  • Internal control
  • Financial auditing
  • Internal Audit
  • Process Audit
  • Institute of Internal Auditors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Institute of Internal Auditors

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • 13th Cheque
  • Company Vehicle

Learn more/Apply for this position