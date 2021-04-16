Internal sales are required to assist with all customer enquiries related to selling of the company’s products. Internal sales are also required to maintain relationships with existing customers, investigating underperforming customers and report any concerns for follow up. Internal sales are also responsible for proactive sales drives.
EDUCATION, QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Matriculated
- 5 years sales experience
- Proven successful sales and customer service track record.
- Fire & Sprinkler & Suppression industry experience essential.
-
Wholesale experience
-
SKILLS
-
Advanced selling skills
- Advanced customer service skills
- Target driven
- Excellent communication skills
- Customer Centric
- Ability to work under pressure
- Accurate
- Administration
- Organising skills
Desired Skills:
- Internal Sales
- Fire Protection
- Fire Suppression
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting