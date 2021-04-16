Internal Sales

Internal sales are required to assist with all customer enquiries related to selling of the company’s products. Internal sales are also required to maintain relationships with existing customers, investigating underperforming customers and report any concerns for follow up. Internal sales are also responsible for proactive sales drives.

EDUCATION, QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Matriculated

5 years sales experience

Proven successful sales and customer service track record.

Fire & Sprinkler & Suppression industry experience essential.

Wholesale experience

SKILLS

Advanced selling skills

Advanced customer service skills

Target driven

Excellent communication skills

Customer Centric

Ability to work under pressure

Accurate

Administration

Organising skills

Desired Skills:

Internal Sales

Fire Protection

Fire Suppression

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

