IT Compliance Auditor (Durban) at Candidate Connect

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seek a Compliance Auditor to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Their team is looking for a young IT audit profile who is passionate about the field of IT, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines. Great team, vibrant, smart!
Durban based.
Qualifications and experience required:
- Minimum of a commerce or science degree or similar
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ auditing experience, preferably with Big 4 audit firm with IT auditing exposure, or similar
- Ideally CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CISM, COBIT, Cybersecurity advantageous although not essential
- Previous exposure to Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) or similar IT and business risk and control-based audits
- Must be available and willing to travel internationally
To find out more or apply either apply here or please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Please note that if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role – thank you.
About The Employer:
Established, smart, professional and vibrant team! Great opportunity – offshore online client space incl. international travel!