IT Compliance Auditor (Durban) at Candidate Connect

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seek a Compliance Auditor to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Their team is looking for a young IT audit profile who is passionate about the field of IT, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines. Great team, vibrant, smart!

Durban based.

Qualifications and experience required:

Minimum of a commerce or science degree or similar

Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ auditing experience, preferably with Big 4 audit firm with IT auditing exposure, or similar

Ideally CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CISM, COBIT, Cybersecurity advantageous although not essential

Previous exposure to Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) or similar IT and business risk and control-based audits

Must be available and willing to travel internationally

To find out more or apply either apply here or please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

Please note that if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role – thank you.

About The Employer:

Established, smart, professional and vibrant team! Great opportunity – offshore online client space incl. international travel!

