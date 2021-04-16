IT Manager

A National Retailer in Cape Town is requiring an IT Manager to effectively lead a diverse team that will provide and maintain solutions and systems that deliver business capabilities to produce measurable business value and competitive advantage. Job description:- Manage central and decentralized applications within the business unit (including technology management, maintenance and upgrades) Identify IT and related business risks Ensure adherence to IT Policy, Procedures and Policies Ensure E-commerce Application stability and scale requirements Partner with business to define the IT- BU roadmap and drive delivery of that roadmap Build and nurture effective relationships with business counterparts and suppliers Assure service delivery within business unit Provide optimal end-to-end IT solutions to meet business requirements Identify and analyse business requirements for IT impact (including benchmarking, feasibility and assessment) and provide input into the prioritization process Partner with IT Manager : Technical (Online Architecture/Solutions) to deliver to solutions to business Lead a diverse, cross functional, (direct/ virtual) team to effectively deliver strategy and operating plans within time and on budget Create a culture of continuous improvement (root cause analysis, trend analysis, capacity and performance) Manage developer outputs across digital channels (Online Web/Mobile App). Minimum Requirements:- Relevant IT or Commercial degree or qualification 8 – 10 years’ work experience (preferably across multiple areas of IT and in a lead or management role) Track record of delivery in IT (large programmes and operations) Experience in developing software and / or running IT solutions organisations or businesses with specific focus on e-commerce capabilities Track record of managing relationships at different levels *Advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

