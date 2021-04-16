IT Recruitment Consultant

We are looking for an experience technically minded IT Recruitment Consultant who has the ability to deal with clients and candidates at all levels.

One must be driven especially when it comes to earning a good commission structure, this will allow you to write your own pay cheque monthly.

If you have a strongIT Sales or IT Account Manager background (Minimum of 5 years’ experience) with good IT networking and SDLC background then you could be the Consultant we are looking for to join our small professional team based in Port Elizabeth.

We will also consider consultants who are able to work remotely.

We offer an attractive commission and incentive-based structure and are only looking for individuals who are interested in taking advantage of this.

The ideal IT Recruitment Consultant should have strong ethics, morals and a high level of integrity and be able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Other key requirements:

– Self-management

– Hungry to earn more than market related salaries

– Independent worker

To start soonest will be to your advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position