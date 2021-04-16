Java Full Stack Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you enjoy the challenge of building complex systems, then a leading, Independent Management Consulting firm with offices in Century City wants you as their next Java Full Stack Software Developer. Your core role will be to design & build Java-based solutions, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts while coordinating with the rest of the team working on different layers of the solution’s architecture. You will require a BSc. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or other similar discipline from an accredited tertiary institution and relevant Certifications, have 5-15 years’ experience with Java & current Java versions, understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access, OOP, Agile, Waterfall, lambdas, Idiomatic patterns and RegEx, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular 2 or later, ReactJS, Java SE, Java EE, Hibernate, JPA, Spring, Kotlin, [URL Removed] high-quality, innovative and fully performing software in compliance with best practice coding standards, current technology stack and technical design.

An understanding of the various steps in the value chain of all service offerings.

Problem-solving by generating information and choosing between alternative courses of action in order to align with the strategic goals of the business and making a game-changing impact for clients by delivering a real value add.

Build and manage cohesive teams and encourage team participation. Can be seen as the team’s main point of contact for concerns, comments or recommendations.

Create a sense of composure for the team when under pressure.

Keep up to date with market trends – display entrepreneurial awareness and identify opportunities that the business can capitalise on or cost-saving initiatives to accomplish the relevant task.

Comfortable understanding of the various policies and procedures, namely BBBEE reporting, EE Act, LRA, Disciplinary procedures, and knowledge of * where these need to be applied.

Direct and build role proficiency in others and focus on growing the Practice from a skills perspective.

Act as a coach, mentor, guide and internal consultation.

Create, manage and align to budgets.

Manage and coordinate the sales conversion process, usually at existing clients.

Identify new opportunities and clients.

Lead the overall engagement between clients and the business.

Present complex arguments, information and ideas in a way that team members, colleagues and clients can understand.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science OR Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Relevant Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

5 – 15 years’ experience within Java and with current Java versions.

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines & ability to adhere to coding standards.

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access.

Understand coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idiomatic patterns and RegEx.

Understanding of OOP.

Understand the difference between solution architecture and design.

Design principles and architectural and design patterns.

Concepts such as IoC.

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, etc.

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques.

Ability to define quality in the context of software development.

Be comfortable with looking into other languages (Stepping outside your core language comfort zone).

Understanding the different areas that affect development i.e., DevOps, UX, Data, etc.

Tech Stack that may be used –

HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS

Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI

ATTRIBUTES:

Have the desire to continuously learn and knowledge share.

Able to delegate tasks and projects amongst the team.

Demonstrate responsibility and accountability for people, teams, projects and the business as a whole.

Comfortably engage at the executive level and is seen as an expert, as well as an advisor/coach to executive stakeholders.

A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and a quality product.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position