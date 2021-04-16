Junior Forester at Singisi Forest Products -Matiwane Forest

Apr 16, 2021

Proven experience with Skidder, Urus, Skyline and Cable yarder Harvesting operations
.Must be prepared to reside on the Estate.

Desired Skills:

  • Must be prepared to do standby and fire -fighting duties
  • Must be able to communicate at all levels
  • Must have strong management and leadership skills
  • Knowledge and experience in Harvesting operations
  • Must be accountable and reliable
  • Must have ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Forest Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Matiwane Forest is based outside Mthatha. Has a beatiful view surrounded by mountains
Not far from Uggie.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Market related salary on a TGRP system
  • Generous fringe benefits include a structured annual bonus

