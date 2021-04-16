Junior Forester at Singisi Forest Products -Matiwane Forest

Proven experience with Skidder, Urus, Skyline and Cable yarder Harvesting operations
.Must be prepared to reside on the Estate.
Desired Skills:
- Must be prepared to do standby and fire -fighting duties
- Must be able to communicate at all levels
- Must have strong management and leadership skills
- Knowledge and experience in Harvesting operations
- Must be accountable and reliable
- Must have ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Forest Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Matiwane Forest is based outside Mthatha. Has a beatiful view surrounded by mountains
Not far from Uggie.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Market related salary on a TGRP system
- Generous fringe benefits include a structured annual bonus