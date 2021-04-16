Junior Forester at Singisi Forest Products -Matiwane Forest

Proven experience with Skidder, Urus, Skyline and Cable yarder Harvesting operations

.Must be prepared to reside on the Estate.

Desired Skills:

Must be prepared to do standby and fire -fighting duties

Must be able to communicate at all levels

Must have strong management and leadership skills

Knowledge and experience in Harvesting operations

Must be accountable and reliable

Must have ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Forest Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Matiwane Forest is based outside Mthatha. Has a beatiful view surrounded by mountains

Not far from Uggie.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Market related salary on a TGRP system

Generous fringe benefits include a structured annual bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position