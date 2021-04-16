Junior Project Manager (Automotive industry) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville seeks a proactive and ambitious Junior Project Manager to join its team. Your core role will be to provide support to senior management and customers with managing projects, design reviews and budget performance. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical/Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering, have 4 years’ Automotive Engineering Development experience with a good understanding of the Automotive industry, Advanced Excel & MS Project skills, Risk Management and strong project planning and task [URL Removed] project plans, including detail statements of work, cost estimations and work break down structures.

Ensure accuracy of regular project management reports (resource loading, dates, task status, budgets, risks).

Schedule and host internal and external design reviews.

Manage projects across Company departments.

Interface with the Lead Engineers and Managers to help establish and prioritize the utilisation of team resources.

Delegate work to assigned resources.

Manage project and task timelines to ensure that agreed milestones are reached and to communicate and plan for non-compliance in a timely manner.

Provide input to the Company performance review process.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Mechatronic or Electronic Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 4 years of experience in Automotive Engineering Development.

Good understanding of the Automotive industry stakeholders, practices and processes.

Advanced computer literacy with MS Excel and MS Project.

Excellent in planning projects, performing task management and delegation.

Risk Management.

Good record keeping.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal communication (English).

Solid organisational skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Self-starter and team player.

Orderly and consistent.

Continuous improvement mindset.

