Network Security Engineer

Role Purpose:

This position will perform a combination of security design and implementation work, as well as security testing and implementation of new products or enhancements to current network security solutions.

This position is responsible for the support of the production environment which ensures the appropriate security policies and practices are implemented and enforced. In addition, this position will be a technical resource for the entire company in all technical matters regarding plan, build and run of our network security products and services including troubleshooting of issues ranging from features, specifications and functionality to integration and installation.

Experience and Qualifications:

NSE4, CCNA or CCNP, CISSP (optional), Security + ,

Required Associates Degree/Diploma in Information Systems or Computer.

Minimum of four years’ experience with information technology.

Minimum of two years’ experience with information technology security.

Excellent communication skills and experience working in a collaborative environment.

Excellent documentation skills and compiling of Audit/Operational/Schematic reports.

Responsibilities and work output:

Design, configure, implement and maintain all security platforms and their associated software, such as routers, switches, firewalls, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention

Design, review and ongoing assessment of firewall, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention, SIEM, VPN, SSL, application control and other network component policies.

Daily triage, and update/resolution of tickets generated by JIRA ticketing system and respond to inbound phone and electronic requests for technical assistance.

Ensure network security best practices are implemented through auditing: router, switch, firewall configurations, change control, and monitoring.

Provide periodic vulnerability testing, and lead remediation projects

Formulate systems and methodologies as well as respond to security related events and assist in remediation efforts

Competencies Required:

Knowledge of security network devices (firewalls, switches, SIEM, cloud services, etc.) and other security networking hardware/software tools.

Demonstrated understanding of information security concepts, standards, practices,including but not limited to firewalls, intrusion prevention and detection, TCP/IP and related protocols, device monitoring, log management and event monitoring/reporting.

Experience in LAN and WAN technologies, network design, network management etc.

Strong understanding of TCP/IP, subnetting, routing, access control lists, firewalls, VPN, NAT and network traffic analysis

Strong organizational skill and be able to attend to and prioritize project

Demonstrable analytical and technical aptitude with focus on identify and alleviating the root cause of the issue; solves the whole problem.

Proven ability to thrive and respond to frequent demands of multiple constituents, both internal and external, in a customer centric manner and high demand environment.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position