Office Administrator

Office Administrator

Our client based in Stellenbosch requires an Office Administrator that will be able to assist in Reception, Debtors, Creditors, Petty Cash and HR admin.

Minimum requirements:

Senior Certificate

Must be computer literate

Strong customer Orientation

Tertiary qualification in office administration will be an advantage

Ability to function independently and with responsibility without direct supervision

Advanced communication skills both verbal and in writing

Must be able to communicate in English, Afrikaans.

Follow-through ability to complete tasks

Key Performance areas:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in general office administration

Strong admin, accounting and credit control skills

HR administration knowledge

Able to handle pressure

Candidate must be fully bilingual, have good communication skills and good telephone etiquette.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Punctual, reliable, honest and trustworthy

Desired Skills:

Administration

Communication

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position