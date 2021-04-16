Office Administrator
Our client based in Stellenbosch requires an Office Administrator that will be able to assist in Reception, Debtors, Creditors, Petty Cash and HR admin.
Minimum requirements:
- Senior Certificate
- Must be computer literate
- Strong customer Orientation
- Tertiary qualification in office administration will be an advantage
- Ability to function independently and with responsibility without direct supervision
- Advanced communication skills both verbal and in writing
- Must be able to communicate in English, Afrikaans.
- Follow-through ability to complete tasks
Key Performance areas:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in general office administration
- Strong admin, accounting and credit control skills
- HR administration knowledge
- Able to handle pressure
- Candidate must be fully bilingual, have good communication skills and good telephone etiquette.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Punctual, reliable, honest and trustworthy
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Communication
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma