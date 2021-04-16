Office Administrator

Our client based in Stellenbosch requires an Office Administrator that will be able to assist in Reception, Debtors, Creditors, Petty Cash and HR admin.

Minimum requirements:

  • Senior Certificate
  • Must be computer literate
  • Strong customer Orientation
  • Tertiary qualification in office administration will be an advantage
  • Ability to function independently and with responsibility without direct supervision
  • Advanced communication skills both verbal and in writing
  • Must be able to communicate in English, Afrikaans.
  • Follow-through ability to complete tasks

Key Performance areas:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in general office administration
  • Strong admin, accounting and credit control skills
  • HR administration knowledge
  • Able to handle pressure
  • Candidate must be fully bilingual, have good communication skills and good telephone etiquette.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Punctual, reliable, honest and trustworthy

Desired Skills:

  • Administration
  • Communication
  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

