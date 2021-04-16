Office Manager

Job type: Permanent

Employer is a textile wholesale company currently looking for an all round office manager with finance background.

Job requirements:

Post matric qualification in Business administration and/or finance.

Minimum 5 consecutive years’ experience in administrative position.

Computer literate and ability to type proficiently.

Excellent communicator with good command of the English language.

Must be able to work with minimal or no supervision. Must be able to work under pressure.

No criminal record.

Must reside in Johannesburg.

Job description:

Stock management.

Filing of all records and transactions including invoices, credit notes and other relevant documentation.

Handling client and supplier queries including investigation of returns and shortages.

Assist with any other tasks as assigned by management.

NB:

Do not take chances as potential candidates will go through screening processes.

Desired Skills:

Preparing invoices

Sales Ledger Administration

Accounts Administration

Sales Ledger Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a textile wholesale company

