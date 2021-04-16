Job type: Permanent
Employer is a textile wholesale company currently looking for an all round office manager with finance background.
Job requirements:
- Post matric qualification in Business administration and/or finance.
- Minimum 5 consecutive years’ experience in administrative position.
- Computer literate and ability to type proficiently.
- Excellent communicator with good command of the English language.
- Must be able to work with minimal or no supervision. Must be able to work under pressure.
- No criminal record.
- Must reside in Johannesburg.
Job description:
- Stock management.
- Filing of all records and transactions including invoices, credit notes and other relevant documentation.
- Handling client and supplier queries including investigation of returns and shortages.
- Assist with any other tasks as assigned by management.
NB:
Do not take chances as potential candidates will go through screening processes.
Desired Skills:
- Preparing invoices
- Sales Ledger Administration
- Accounts Administration
- Sales Ledger Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We are a textile wholesale company