Office Manager

Apr 16, 2021

Job type: Permanent

Employer is a textile wholesale company currently looking for an all round office manager with finance background.

Job requirements:

  • Post matric qualification in Business administration and/or finance.
  • Minimum 5 consecutive years’ experience in administrative position.
  • Computer literate and ability to type proficiently.
  • Excellent communicator with good command of the English language.
  • Must be able to work with minimal or no supervision. Must be able to work under pressure.
  • No criminal record.
  • Must reside in Johannesburg.

Job description:

  • Stock management.
  • Filing of all records and transactions including invoices, credit notes and other relevant documentation.
  • Handling client and supplier queries including investigation of returns and shortages.
  • Assist with any other tasks as assigned by management.

NB:
Do not take chances as potential candidates will go through screening processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Preparing invoices
  • Sales Ledger Administration
  • Accounts Administration
  • Sales Ledger Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a textile wholesale company

