Operations Planner at Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Ltd

Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the packaging, cold storage of deciduous fruit and manufacturing of fruit concentrates that is made and supplied internationally and locally. We are an employer that promotes equal opportunities and currently have the following opportunity available: OPERATIONS PLANNER. The incumbent will be reporting directly to the Group Operations Director.

The key performance areas, performed within a team context, include:

Compile master plan annually and keep it updated throughout the year to ensure maximum contribution per ton.

Compile master production schedule and keep it updated during the year to ensure service levels.

Assist with future needs for packing/cold storage of fruit, do calculations and simulations for new potential projects.

Liaising with marketing and other departments on a regular basis.

Implementing and maintaining operations systems by using technology and innovation to improve efficiencies.

Assist with research, development and trials within all Operations departments to be more cost-effective and productive.

Manage and coordinate a number of general tasks that support the operations division.

This position calls for a well-organised individual with excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, problem-solving ability, computer skills and system understanding/thinking, management experience, outstanding organizational ability, basic technical/mechanical feel, understanding and use of information systems and ability to make corrections /recommendations quickly and ability to take the lead.

Applicants should ideally meet the following requirements:

A post-matric qualification in Industrial Engineering or Production Management;

3 years relevant experience in a managerial fruit packaging environment and familiarity with all aspects of a production process;

Reliable and recognized references;

Previous relevant experience will serve as a strong recommendation;

Computer literacy is essential, especially experience with Excel.

Please forward your application to the HR Manager – e-mail: [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 21 April 2021

If you do not hear from us within 30 days of the closing date, you may consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Computer literacy

Excellent communication skills

Detailed orientated

Analytical skills

Ability to Prioritize

Extensive knowledge of apple and and pear packaging

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Incentive Bonus

