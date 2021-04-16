Park Manager

Apr 16, 2021

  • To manage the operational and sales teams at the park and to lead the park into becoming an efficient, sustainable, and effective business.
  • The park manager will oversee the sales team at the park and will work closely with the marketing team to create campaigns that generate sales increases.
  • The park manager will oversee the operational team to ensure that all administrative functions are met, and that burials and reservations of graves are well recorded and effectively executed.
  • The park manager will be responsible to grow the park to the levels required by the 1-, 3- and 5-year strategic goals. This will include creating effective execution plans for each strategic goal and then implementing these plans to realize the goals.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop, define, and drive the park strategy that aligns to and drives the Memorial Park’s strategies, efficiencies, and value proposition.
  • Provide support and advice to the Senior Leadership Team in the delivery of the
  • Memorial Park’s strategy and objectives.
  • Create a culture that promotes sustainable sales pipelines, effective administration, and efficient operations.
  • Overall responsibility and accountability for the sales and operational teams at the park.
  • Sales Responsibilities:
  • Develop, define, and drive sales plans that build pipelines, convert potential clients, upsell existing clients, and meet annual targets.
  • Develop, with the aid of the marketing team, effective marketing campaigns that speak specifically to the methods and markets that the park targets.
  • Analyse existing products and improve upon those.
  • Develop new products where necessary.
  • Manage the sales team.

Operational Responsibilities:

  • Develop, define, and drive operational plans that lead to increased volumes and cost efficiencies.
  • Implement effective administration with the use of existing systems.
  • Develop and introduce new operational processes and systems where necessary.
  • Manage the operational team.

Park Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and improve on the existing park.
  • Develop new sections in the park when needed.
  • Create sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to the challenges at the park.

Additional:

  • Excellent business judgement, analytic and problem-solving skills.
  • Proven ability to drive cross functional collaborations and build consensus.
  • Demonstrated ability to influence stakeholders.
  • Proven leadership and communication skills at a management level; ability to establish trust, respect, and credibility and influence peers and senior leaders across the Memorial Parks business.
  • Proven track record of inspiring sales teams to meet business objectives with outstanding results. Proven track record of managing operational processes with attention to detail and efficiency.

Required Qualification:

  • Relevant degree in business management, sales or related field.

Experience:

  • 5 years managerial experience
  • 3 years’ experience leading a sales team
  • 3 years’ experience leading an operational team

Competencies:

Intrapersonal Capabilities

  • Drive results and orientation

Cognitive Capabilities

  • Analysis and attention to detail
  • Big picture thinking
  • Problem solving
  • Tolerance of ambiguity

Interpersonal Capabilities

  • Building strategic relationships and networking

Communication Capabilities

  • Influencing and impact
  • Persuasiveness and selling skills

Functional Capabilities

  • Business insight and risk awareness
  • Consulting and advising

Leading and Managing Capabilities

  • The capacity to be resolute and focused on influencing, guiding, supporting, engaging with and directing others to accomplish work objectives

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Support
  • Leadership

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

