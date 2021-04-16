Salary is market related
- To manage the operational and sales teams at the park and to lead the park into becoming an efficient, sustainable, and effective business.
- The park manager will oversee the sales team at the park and will work closely with the marketing team to create campaigns that generate sales increases.
- The park manager will oversee the operational team to ensure that all administrative functions are met, and that burials and reservations of graves are well recorded and effectively executed.
- The park manager will be responsible to grow the park to the levels required by the 1-, 3- and 5-year strategic goals. This will include creating effective execution plans for each strategic goal and then implementing these plans to realize the goals.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop, define, and drive the park strategy that aligns to and drives the Memorial Park’s strategies, efficiencies, and value proposition.
- Provide support and advice to the Senior Leadership Team in the delivery of the
- Memorial Park’s strategy and objectives.
- Create a culture that promotes sustainable sales pipelines, effective administration, and efficient operations.
- Overall responsibility and accountability for the sales and operational teams at the park.
- Sales Responsibilities:
- Develop, define, and drive sales plans that build pipelines, convert potential clients, upsell existing clients, and meet annual targets.
- Develop, with the aid of the marketing team, effective marketing campaigns that speak specifically to the methods and markets that the park targets.
- Analyse existing products and improve upon those.
- Develop new products where necessary.
- Manage the sales team.
Operational Responsibilities:
- Develop, define, and drive operational plans that lead to increased volumes and cost efficiencies.
- Implement effective administration with the use of existing systems.
- Develop and introduce new operational processes and systems where necessary.
- Manage the operational team.
Park Responsibilities:
- Maintain and improve on the existing park.
- Develop new sections in the park when needed.
- Create sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to the challenges at the park.
Additional:
- Excellent business judgement, analytic and problem-solving skills.
- Proven ability to drive cross functional collaborations and build consensus.
- Demonstrated ability to influence stakeholders.
- Proven leadership and communication skills at a management level; ability to establish trust, respect, and credibility and influence peers and senior leaders across the Memorial Parks business.
- Proven track record of inspiring sales teams to meet business objectives with outstanding results. Proven track record of managing operational processes with attention to detail and efficiency.
Required Qualification:
- Relevant degree in business management, sales or related field.
Experience:
- 5 years managerial experience
- 3 years’ experience leading a sales team
- 3 years’ experience leading an operational team
Competencies:
Intrapersonal Capabilities
- Drive results and orientation
Cognitive Capabilities
- Analysis and attention to detail
- Big picture thinking
- Problem solving
- Tolerance of ambiguity
Interpersonal Capabilities
- Building strategic relationships and networking
Communication Capabilities
- Influencing and impact
- Persuasiveness and selling skills
Functional Capabilities
- Business insight and risk awareness
- Consulting and advising
Leading and Managing Capabilities
- The capacity to be resolute and focused on influencing, guiding, supporting, engaging with and directing others to accomplish work objectives
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
