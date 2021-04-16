Park Manager

Salary is market related

To manage the operational and sales teams at the park and to lead the park into becoming an efficient, sustainable, and effective business.

The park manager will oversee the sales team at the park and will work closely with the marketing team to create campaigns that generate sales increases.

The park manager will oversee the operational team to ensure that all administrative functions are met, and that burials and reservations of graves are well recorded and effectively executed.

The park manager will be responsible to grow the park to the levels required by the 1-, 3- and 5-year strategic goals. This will include creating effective execution plans for each strategic goal and then implementing these plans to realize the goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, define, and drive the park strategy that aligns to and drives the Memorial Park’s strategies, efficiencies, and value proposition.

Provide support and advice to the Senior Leadership Team in the delivery of the

Memorial Park’s strategy and objectives.

Create a culture that promotes sustainable sales pipelines, effective administration, and efficient operations.

Overall responsibility and accountability for the sales and operational teams at the park.

Sales Responsibilities:

Develop, define, and drive sales plans that build pipelines, convert potential clients, upsell existing clients, and meet annual targets.

Develop, with the aid of the marketing team, effective marketing campaigns that speak specifically to the methods and markets that the park targets.

Analyse existing products and improve upon those.

Develop new products where necessary.

Manage the sales team.

Operational Responsibilities:

Develop, define, and drive operational plans that lead to increased volumes and cost efficiencies.

Implement effective administration with the use of existing systems.

Develop and introduce new operational processes and systems where necessary.

Manage the operational team.

Park Responsibilities:

Maintain and improve on the existing park.

Develop new sections in the park when needed.

Create sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to the challenges at the park.

Additional:

Excellent business judgement, analytic and problem-solving skills.

Proven ability to drive cross functional collaborations and build consensus.

Demonstrated ability to influence stakeholders.

Proven leadership and communication skills at a management level; ability to establish trust, respect, and credibility and influence peers and senior leaders across the Memorial Parks business.

Proven track record of inspiring sales teams to meet business objectives with outstanding results. Proven track record of managing operational processes with attention to detail and efficiency.

Required Qualification:

Relevant degree in business management, sales or related field.

Experience:

5 years managerial experience

3 years’ experience leading a sales team

3 years’ experience leading an operational team

Competencies:

Intrapersonal Capabilities

Drive results and orientation

Cognitive Capabilities

Analysis and attention to detail

Big picture thinking

Problem solving

Tolerance of ambiguity

Interpersonal Capabilities

Building strategic relationships and networking

Communication Capabilities

Influencing and impact

Persuasiveness and selling skills

Functional Capabilities

Business insight and risk awareness

Consulting and advising

Leading and Managing Capabilities

The capacity to be resolute and focused on influencing, guiding, supporting, engaging with and directing others to accomplish work objectives

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

