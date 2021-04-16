Plant Production Control and Logistics Manager (Pretoria) at Headhunters

Our client in the Automotive Component Manufacturing industry based in Pretoria is currently looking to employ a Plant Production Control and Logistics Manager.

Main purpose of the position:

The role of a Plant Production Control and Logistics Manager is to manage the production control and logistic activities of the plant at the lowest cost with the best service, deploy the PC&L standards processes and continuously improve their effectiveness, efficiencies and sustainability.

The Plant PC&L Manager is accountable for Plant PC&L Budget realization (Inventories, Logistics and PC &L Headcount) and for the execution of the PCL standard processes related to Customer management and deliveries, production planning, internal and external flows managements.

Responsibilities:

Business planning and Entrepreneurship:

Build and commit on PC&L Budget, as per Division/BG PC&L strategy (inventories, transportation, digital tools, shared service scope, etc.).

Ensure adequate staffing, training and development of team members.

Lead the logistics team and set PC&L objectives according to ownership/ accountability for the PC&L team members.

Ensure the strict respect of SLA (service level agreement) with shared services and maintain constant communication with to ensure full alignment on strategy and execution.

Agree on the recharge cost from shared services according to business model.

Measure and communicate results in a transparent way.

Process standardization and development:

Ensure customer satisfaction: anticipate customer requirements and maintain good relationships, manage the launch of new programs within the plant, supervise day-to-day activities.

Monitor logistics processes: From Long term planning set up to Day-to-day activities supervision: prepare and propose the Sales and Operations Plan (PIC) to the plant management committee, assure the responsibility of the Master Scheduling Plan (PDP) with Autonomous Production Unit (APU) managers, improve and enhance performance and relationships of suppliers and logistics partners.

Monitor logistics performance and implement necessary improvement actions in coordination with other plant functions .

Participate in the development of the Division/BG PC&L network.

Ensure adherence to department budget.

Requirements:

Knowledge of the ERP processes and Tools + logic to detect, understand and solve issues.

Shopfloor management.

Sales and Customers, Purchasing and Suppliers, Program team and Engineering, plant staffing.

Respect of company code of Management and Values.

Knowledge of Employee Empowerment (EE) basics: engage team members in working in standard conditions and focused on continuous improvement.

Meet the code of conduct of the Company and promote it within her team. Behave as a role model.

Provide support (technical/managerial) to his team and escalade issues to his Manager, when required.

Cascade all important information to her team ; Provide reporting to her manager;

Manage the skills of his team, define the training plans in relation with HR. Conduct the annual assessments of his team members.

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in industrial or supply-chain management

Experience in operations, including Safety and Quality basics

Minimum bi-lingual (English required)

Customer orientation / Leadership / Team spirit / Autonomy /Rigor / Openness to new ideas

