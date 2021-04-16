Private Credit Investment Analyst CA(SA) / CFA at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is a Cape Town based private credit fund manager specialising in both direct lending and special situations investing. It has a well developed and reliable 10-year track record and has deployed over R3bn in private credit transactions to date. It is run by a dynamic small team of investment and credit professionals and they are growing their team to cater for growth within their business.

As the Private Credit Investment Analyst, you will have the opportunity to work within the small but experienced team. You will be working alongside associates and partners as part of the wider deal team.

The role will include monitoring and reporting on current portfolio investments as well as being involved in all aspects of the analysis of new investments. This opportunity will help you learn from experienced deal team members while being able to grow with the business as it grows its managed fund’s.

Job Description:

Portfolio Monitoring: Collation of weekly/monthly financial, operational and ESG KPI information received from portfolio companies Tracking performance against investment case forecasts and financial covenants Producing and presenting monthly portfolio performance summaries to internal team Producing and assisting in presenting quarterly performance summaries to fund Investment Committees Assisting in production of quarterly valuations for portfolio companies Liaising and interfacing with portfolio company management teams to understand changes and developments in performance and trends Continuous assessment of portfolio companies for increased risk or opportunities for further investment



Pipeline management: Logging and pre-screening pipeline transactions Desktop assessment of pipeline opportunities for investment strategy fit Production of initial deal forum paper for internal presentation



Transaction execution and support: Leading key aspects of investment due diligence, including ESG assessment Production of full financial models with scenario analysis Production of Investment Committee papers and assistance in presentation to Investment Committee Assisting in drafting of term sheets and coordination with legal advisors Assisting in managing deal completion including delivery of conditions precedents to close



Market research: Assisting in researching and documenting industry relevant thought leadership pieces Tracking, documenting and presenting macro-economic trends and regulatory changes relevant to the fund and underlying portfolio companies



Team meetings: Assisting in the production and presentation of Monday team meeting packs



Requirements:

Academic excellence is key to being a member of this high performing team

Numerical degree with a background in Accounting and Finance – must be able to read financials/balance sheets

CA(SA)/CFA preferential but not exclusively so

Minimum of 2 year Banking, Private Credit, Private Equity, Corporate Finance experience or completed CA(SA) articles

Thorough financial analytical skillset with excellent financial modelling capability

Excellent verbal and written communicator with an ability to clearly articulate reasoning

Strong multi-tasking and time management skills

The candidate is required to be hard working, resilient with the ability to be a critical cog in a tight knit team operating in a high paced environment and the role requires a candidate who is a self-starter with a high level of integrity

If you want to be part of a dynamic and growing team of professionals and want to experience being part of this entrepreneurial environment, then please confirm your interest and forward us your updated CV, academic transcripts and copies of qualifications.

Learn more/Apply for this position