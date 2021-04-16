Procurement Manager

Overview:
This position requires a Procurement Professional with a senior level background in manufacturing and with Strong Procurement, Cost Saving and Management experience.
Reporting to:
- Chief Executive Officer (indirect)
- Chief Operations Officer
Direct and indirect reports:
- 2 JNR Buyers
- 3 Store Managers
- +/- 20 Skilled workers
Responsibilities:
- Analyse market and delivery systems to assess present and future material availability
- Arrange for disposal of surplus materials
- Control purchasing department budgets
- Develop and implement purchasing and contract management instructions, policies and procedures
- Locate and negotiate with vendors of materials, equipment or suppliers
- Under LIMITED DIRECTION, perform difficult and complex technical duties related to purchasing of services, suppliers and equipment
- Research, evaluate and purchase; services, supplies and equipment based on price, service, quantity and warranty to meet the needs of the company
- Oversee the completeness and accuracy of the procurement department as a whole
- Managing the process of timeously and accurate risk reporting
- Managing of day-to-day purchasing operations through directly management of the stores and purchasing departments employees and indirect involvement in operations, including but not limited to:
- Cash flow management (daily)
- Purchasing
- Monthly reporting of the procurement performance to EXCO
- Manage annual audits/regular cycle counts
- Implement continues cost saving initiatives
- Total employee management (KPI, discipline, training and development)
- Other key functions include, but not limited to:
Essential Characteristics:
- The successful candidate MUST:
- Work efficiently in a fast-paced and fast-changing environment
- Lead the procurement team
- Communicate professionally and effectively with all stakeholders
- Support direct and indirect reports
- Work independently under MINIMAL supervision
- Have strong, problem solving, negotiating, leadership and influencing skills
NOT NEGOTIABLE Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- Relevant Degree
- 10+ years within in manufacturing environment
- Most recent experience/employment must have been on a Senior Level as a Procurement Manager/Buyer from a manufacturing environment
- Fully computer literate with SYSPRO experience (NON NEGOTIABLE)
- Have experience in buying of raw material (specifically foam and timber)
Desired Skills:
- Cost Control
- Strategic Sourcing
- Management
- Supplier Relationships
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A manufacturing company that supplies the retail industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund