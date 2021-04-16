Procurement Manager

Apr 16, 2021

Overview:

This position requires a Procurement Professional with a senior level background in manufacturing and with Strong Procurement, Cost Saving and Management experience.

Reporting to:

  • Chief Executive Officer (indirect)
  • Chief Operations Officer

Direct and indirect reports:

  • 2 JNR Buyers
  • 3 Store Managers
  • +/- 20 Skilled workers

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse market and delivery systems to assess present and future material availability
  • Arrange for disposal of surplus materials
  • Control purchasing department budgets
  • Develop and implement purchasing and contract management instructions, policies and procedures
  • Locate and negotiate with vendors of materials, equipment or suppliers
  • Under LIMITED DIRECTION, perform difficult and complex technical duties related to purchasing of services, suppliers and equipment
  • Research, evaluate and purchase; services, supplies and equipment based on price, service, quantity and warranty to meet the needs of the company
  • Oversee the completeness and accuracy of the procurement department as a whole
  • Managing the process of timeously and accurate risk reporting
  • Managing of day-to-day purchasing operations through directly management of the stores and purchasing departments employees and indirect involvement in operations, including but not limited to:
  • Cash flow management (daily)
  • Purchasing
  • Monthly reporting of the procurement performance to EXCO
  • Manage annual audits/regular cycle counts
  • Implement continues cost saving initiatives
  • Total employee management (KPI, discipline, training and development)
  • Other key functions include, but not limited to:

Essential Characteristics:

  • The successful candidate MUST:
  • Work efficiently in a fast-paced and fast-changing environment
  • Lead the procurement team
  • Communicate professionally and effectively with all stakeholders
  • Support direct and indirect reports
  • Work independently under MINIMAL supervision
  • Have strong, problem solving, negotiating, leadership and influencing skills

NOT NEGOTIABLE Qualifications, Skills and Experience

  • Relevant Degree
  • 10+ years within in manufacturing environment
  • Most recent experience/employment must have been on a Senior Level as a Procurement Manager/Buyer from a manufacturing environment
  • Fully computer literate with SYSPRO experience (NON NEGOTIABLE)
  • Have experience in buying of raw material (specifically foam and timber)

Desired Skills:

  • Cost Control
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Management
  • Supplier Relationships

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A manufacturing company that supplies the retail industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

