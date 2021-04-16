Procurement Manager

Overview:

This position requires a Procurement Professional with a senior level background in manufacturing and with Strong Procurement, Cost Saving and Management experience.

Reporting to:

Chief Executive Officer (indirect)

Chief Operations Officer

Direct and indirect reports:

2 JNR Buyers

3 Store Managers

+/- 20 Skilled workers

Responsibilities:

Analyse market and delivery systems to assess present and future material availability

Arrange for disposal of surplus materials

Control purchasing department budgets

Develop and implement purchasing and contract management instructions, policies and procedures

Locate and negotiate with vendors of materials, equipment or suppliers

Under LIMITED DIRECTION, perform difficult and complex technical duties related to purchasing of services, suppliers and equipment

Research, evaluate and purchase; services, supplies and equipment based on price, service, quantity and warranty to meet the needs of the company

Oversee the completeness and accuracy of the procurement department as a whole

Managing the process of timeously and accurate risk reporting

Managing of day-to-day purchasing operations through directly management of the stores and purchasing departments employees and indirect involvement in operations, including but not limited to:

Cash flow management (daily)

Purchasing

Monthly reporting of the procurement performance to EXCO

Manage annual audits/regular cycle counts

Implement continues cost saving initiatives

Total employee management (KPI, discipline, training and development)

Other key functions include, but not limited to:

Essential Characteristics:

The successful candidate MUST:

Work efficiently in a fast-paced and fast-changing environment

Lead the procurement team

Communicate professionally and effectively with all stakeholders

Support direct and indirect reports

Work independently under MINIMAL supervision

Have strong, problem solving, negotiating, leadership and influencing skills

NOT NEGOTIABLE Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Relevant Degree

10+ years within in manufacturing environment

Most recent experience/employment must have been on a Senior Level as a Procurement Manager/Buyer from a manufacturing environment

Fully computer literate with SYSPRO experience (NON NEGOTIABLE)

Have experience in buying of raw material (specifically foam and timber)

Desired Skills:

Cost Control

Strategic Sourcing

Management

Supplier Relationships

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A manufacturing company that supplies the retail industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

