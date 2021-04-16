Project Administrator at Full Circle

A position has become available in our Projects Department for an Administrator.
Previous experience working in a Project or Turnkey Industrial Sales Environment will be beneficial.
Candidate must have strong administration (Excel) skills and excellent customer communication skills.
Previous Microsoft Projects experience / skills will be hugely beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Project
- Project Administration
- Support Project Management
About The Employer:
Job Description:
– Assisting Project Manager with all administration relating to a Project
– Liasing with the Procurement department wrt to component ordering and ready dates
– Compiling project timelines (Gant Charts).
– Communicating with customers and Sasco Installation Teams and Sasco Health and Safety Officer.
– Opening of Project on SAGE 300, capturing of BOMS, invoicing
– Preparation of all documentation required for export purposes
– Completion of project costing sheet
Skills:
– Must be able to work under stress
– Must be solution focused and have “get up and go, can do attitude”.
– Very structured and excellent administration skills
– Communication / People Skills very important
– Microsoft Projects knowledge will be beneficial
– Must be English speaking
– 2nd Language such Portuguese or French beneficial (not compulsory)
– When necessary, overtime work will be required.
– Own transport a must
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund