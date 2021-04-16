Project Administrator at Full Circle

A position has become available in our Projects Department for an Administrator.

Previous experience working in a Project or Turnkey Industrial Sales Environment will be beneficial.

Candidate must have strong administration (Excel) skills and excellent customer communication skills.

Previous Microsoft Projects experience / skills will be hugely beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Project

Project Administration

Support Project Management

About The Employer:

Job Description:

– Assisting Project Manager with all administration relating to a Project

– Liasing with the Procurement department wrt to component ordering and ready dates

– Compiling project timelines (Gant Charts).

– Communicating with customers and Sasco Installation Teams and Sasco Health and Safety Officer.

– Opening of Project on SAGE 300, capturing of BOMS, invoicing

– Preparation of all documentation required for export purposes

– Completion of project costing sheet

Skills:

– Must be able to work under stress

– Must be solution focused and have “get up and go, can do attitude”.

– Very structured and excellent administration skills

– Communication / People Skills very important

– Microsoft Projects knowledge will be beneficial

– Must be English speaking

– 2nd Language such Portuguese or French beneficial (not compulsory)

– When necessary, overtime work will be required.

– Own transport a must

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

