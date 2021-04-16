Quality Control Inspector

- Monitor Quality Requirements at Production Assemble phases at various level in the Factory.
- Perform daily Process internal Audit based on Quality & company requirements.
- Review drawings, picking slips, Job card and specification against produced/assembled units (Spot checks)
- Document & report on Daily Process Internal Audit findings & Spot checks conducted.
- Recommend improvement measures to the production/assembly process to ensure quality control standards are met.
- Reject all material/components/units that fail to meet quality expectations & report issues identified.
- Recommend adjustment to the process or assembly.
- Request Concession from Supervisor or Managers before releasing product.
- Submit all Process Internal Audit & Spot check Records to SHEQ Manager next morning.
- To enforce that all products are made according to client specification/ approved tolerance and deviation that within the concession criteria.
- Investigation & solving quality related issues with Production team.
Skills requirements
- Planning and organizational skills.
- Ability to convey information effectively and clearly
- 2 years in a quality assurance/Inspector position in manufacturing/ Electrical Assembly Industry
- Knowledge and proven experience of Quality Principles.
- Practically & systematically orientated/minded.
- Ability to work independently.
- Interpreting Technical Drawing & customer specification.
- Knowledge ISO 9001 standard & internal Auditing is strong advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Internal Audit
- ISO 9001
- TECHNICAL DRAWINGS
- ELECTRICAL ASSEMBLY INDUSTRY
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate