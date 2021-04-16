Quality Control Inspector

Apr 16, 2021

  • Monitor Quality Requirements at Production Assemble phases at various level in the Factory.
  • Perform daily Process internal Audit based on Quality & company requirements.
  • Review drawings, picking slips, Job card and specification against produced/assembled units (Spot checks)
  • Document & report on Daily Process Internal Audit findings & Spot checks conducted.
  • Recommend improvement measures to the production/assembly process to ensure quality control standards are met.
  • Reject all material/components/units that fail to meet quality expectations & report issues identified.
  • Recommend adjustment to the process or assembly.
  • Request Concession from Supervisor or Managers before releasing product.
  • Submit all Process Internal Audit & Spot check Records to SHEQ Manager next morning.
  • To enforce that all products are made according to client specification/ approved tolerance and deviation that within the concession criteria.
  • Investigation & solving quality related issues with Production team.

Skills requirements

  • Planning and organizational skills.
  • Ability to convey information effectively and clearly
  • 2 years in a quality assurance/Inspector position in manufacturing/ Electrical Assembly Industry
  • Knowledge and proven experience of Quality Principles.
  • Practically & systematically orientated/minded.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Interpreting Technical Drawing & customer specification.
  • Knowledge ISO 9001 standard & internal Auditing is strong advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Internal Audit
  • ISO 9001
  • TECHNICAL DRAWINGS
  • ELECTRICAL ASSEMBLY INDUSTRY

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

