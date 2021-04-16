Reefer Customer Care Expert

Our client, one of the leading players within the Sea logistics Sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Reefer Customer Care Expert to plan and execute the day to day activities for the reefer customers.

Minimum Requirements

Matric Certificate (Grade 12) is essential

Advanced MS Office proficiency (Excel, Outlook and Compu-clearing a distinct advantage)

You have 5-10 years experience in Sea Logistics

You have 5-10 years experience in Reefer/Perishables

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

Ability to build and retain excellent client relationships

Well organized and structured in approach

Responsibilities

Executing all reefer shipments in accordance with processes and guidelines.

Receiving and checking confirmed orders from client or destination offices and ensuring, incoterms are stipulated including full set of commercial documents together with shipper’s letter of instruction/ Export Clearing Instruction is available

Check customer account type, credit limit and that customers are registered exporters

Requesting SOP’s, WI and rate agreements upfront to ensure shipments are handled accordingly

Confirming readiness date of cargo with Origin, after contact is made with the shipper

Informing the shipper and destination office about booking details

Processing of customs clearance (SAD500) prior to arranging the packing of cargo (including customers inspections as required) and processing of customs certificates e.g. EUR, SADC

Arranging fumigation / VGM weigh (SOLAS) as required

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position