Our client, one of the leading players within the Sea logistics Sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Reefer Customer Care Expert to plan and execute the day to day activities for the reefer customers.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric Certificate (Grade 12) is essential
- Advanced MS Office proficiency (Excel, Outlook and Compu-clearing a distinct advantage)
- You have 5-10 years experience in Sea Logistics
- You have 5-10 years experience in Reefer/Perishables
- Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken
- Ability to build and retain excellent client relationships
- Well organized and structured in approach
Responsibilities
- Executing all reefer shipments in accordance with processes and guidelines.
- Receiving and checking confirmed orders from client or destination offices and ensuring, incoterms are stipulated including full set of commercial documents together with shipper’s letter of instruction/ Export Clearing Instruction is available
- Check customer account type, credit limit and that customers are registered exporters
- Requesting SOP’s, WI and rate agreements upfront to ensure shipments are handled accordingly
- Confirming readiness date of cargo with Origin, after contact is made with the shipper
- Informing the shipper and destination office about booking details
- Processing of customs clearance (SAD500) prior to arranging the packing of cargo (including customers inspections as required) and processing of customs certificates e.g. EUR, SADC
- Arranging fumigation / VGM weigh (SOLAS) as required
