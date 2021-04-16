Sales Representative

Sales Representative Cape Town LPG GAS Industry

Our client within the Gas Industry in South Africa, who provides and distributes LP gas and various other lubricants is seeking a Sales Representative to join their team in Stellenbosch.

Duties include but not limited to:

Create a healthy business relationship between company and clients and maintain a consistent and working relationship with the client

Monitor and ensure that dispensing equipment is properly maintained

Canvas new sales and service existing business

Attend to required administration and queries

Achieve set monthly, quarterly and yearly targets

Upselling and cross selling of products

Grow sales to gain market share

Customer Care

Minimum Requirements

Matric certificate

Minimum of 2 – 3 years Sales experience in the Gas industry sales environment

Solid working knowledge of PC software applications (Excel & PowerPoint)

Solid understanding of the Gas industry in RSA, the environment in which the company operates, and the overall marketing objectives and vision in order to ensure alignment of goals with strategic direction

Strong analytical skills

Results-driven and proactive

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Sales

Excellent customer service

Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position