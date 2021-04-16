Sales Representative Cape Town LPG GAS Industry
Our client within the Gas Industry in South Africa, who provides and distributes LP gas and various other lubricants is seeking a Sales Representative to join their team in Stellenbosch.
Duties include but not limited to:
- Create a healthy business relationship between company and clients and maintain a consistent and working relationship with the client
- Monitor and ensure that dispensing equipment is properly maintained
- Canvas new sales and service existing business
- Attend to required administration and queries
- Achieve set monthly, quarterly and yearly targets
- Upselling and cross selling of products
- Grow sales to gain market share
- Customer Care
Minimum Requirements
- Matric certificate
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years Sales experience in the Gas industry sales environment
- Solid working knowledge of PC software applications (Excel & PowerPoint)
- Solid understanding of the Gas industry in RSA, the environment in which the company operates, and the overall marketing objectives and vision in order to ensure alignment of goals with strategic direction
- Strong analytical skills
- Results-driven and proactive
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Valid driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Excellent customer service
- Computer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric