Sales Representative (Cape Town) at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employ a Sales Representative based in Cape Town; to sell and market chemical products to the Hospitality and Laundry / Food and Beverage industries; and to exemplify the brand and grow the branch.
Key Performance Areas:
Business Development
• Maintain brand reputation and ethos of business in a professional manner.
• Call on an average of ten clients per day. Ensure weekly call report is completed and submitted to the Sales Manager.
• A client call planner must be completed and repeated in a 4-to-6-week cycle.
• To monitor sales and gross profit activities.
• Present and sell company products and services to current and potential clients.
• Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activities.
• Provide product demonstrations at new and existing clients.
• Develop new business opportunities at existing clients (up-selling).
• Meet the agreed sales targets.
Customer Relationship Management
• Complete written service reports for clients that require them. Ensure reports are discussed with relevant persons and ensure a copy is submitted to the Sales Manager.
• Ensure staff training is carried out for all clients. Ensure all administration functions are closed out once training is offered (E.g. Training Registers, Training Certificates etc.).
• Build a relationship with all key people within the client portfolio. (E.g. Buyer, General Manager, Chef, Contract or Area Manager, etc.).
• Always provide prompt service and assistance.
• Assist with deliveries to customers in unforeseen circumstances.
• Attend to customer needs concerning the best suited products and their efficient use.
• Manage account services though quality checks and other follow-ups.
• Carry out technical installations, repairs and maintenance of equipment where necessary.
• Demonstrate the company’s consultative sales approach; leverage hands-on service to enhance our total value to the customer.
Communication and Feedback
• Attend and participate in all sales meetings.
• Communicate on new opposition products, special account developments and any other relevant information gathered through field activities to provide feedback to Sales Manager.
• Assist in providing the Sales Manager with relevant Service Report data.
• Submitting a weekly sales/technical report to Sales Manager.
• Adhere to Company Data and Communication Policies.
• Use prescribed templates where available.
• Comply with deadlines where set/required.
Administration Services
• Assist the Debtors department with the following up of monies when required to do so.
• Ensuring that new clients have the correct cash or credit application forms completed.
• Provide updated client contact information.
• Manage product merchandizing in the market and exercise and maintain brand image control i.e. stickers, wall charts, etc.
• Provide prompt quotations to clients within 24 hours of visit and ensure follow up of quotes.
• Ensure HSE standards (as relating to our product supply) are maintained on client sites.
• Perform Stock Management and stock taking on a regular basis where required to do so.
Self-Development
• To continuously broaden your product knowledge in chemicals, dosing equipment and cleaning systems.
• Strive continually to keep abreast of changes in the industry.
• Attend all training courses as provided by the company from time to time.
• Work on improving your selling skills through self-study.
Experience and Qualifications
• Three years’ experience in a similar sales environment will be essential
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office with intermediate level is preferred
• Excellent selling, presentation, communication and interpersonal skills
• Negotiation skills
• Own vehicle and valid driver license
• Excellent organizational skills & good multitasking skills
• Ability to meet deadlines
• Be bilingual