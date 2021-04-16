Sales Representative (Cape Town) at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employ a Sales Representative based in Cape Town; to sell and market chemical products to the Hospitality and Laundry / Food and Beverage industries; and to exemplify the brand and grow the branch.

Key Performance Areas:

Business Development

• Maintain brand reputation and ethos of business in a professional manner.

• Call on an average of ten clients per day. Ensure weekly call report is completed and submitted to the Sales Manager.

• A client call planner must be completed and repeated in a 4-to-6-week cycle.

• To monitor sales and gross profit activities.

• Present and sell company products and services to current and potential clients.

• Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activities.

• Provide product demonstrations at new and existing clients.

• Develop new business opportunities at existing clients (up-selling).

• Meet the agreed sales targets.

Customer Relationship Management

• Complete written service reports for clients that require them. Ensure reports are discussed with relevant persons and ensure a copy is submitted to the Sales Manager.

• Ensure staff training is carried out for all clients. Ensure all administration functions are closed out once training is offered (E.g. Training Registers, Training Certificates etc.).

• Build a relationship with all key people within the client portfolio. (E.g. Buyer, General Manager, Chef, Contract or Area Manager, etc.).

• Always provide prompt service and assistance.

• Assist with deliveries to customers in unforeseen circumstances.

• Attend to customer needs concerning the best suited products and their efficient use.

• Manage account services though quality checks and other follow-ups.

• Carry out technical installations, repairs and maintenance of equipment where necessary.

• Demonstrate the company’s consultative sales approach; leverage hands-on service to enhance our total value to the customer.

Communication and Feedback

• Attend and participate in all sales meetings.

• Communicate on new opposition products, special account developments and any other relevant information gathered through field activities to provide feedback to Sales Manager.

• Assist in providing the Sales Manager with relevant Service Report data.

• Submitting a weekly sales/technical report to Sales Manager.

• Adhere to Company Data and Communication Policies.

• Use prescribed templates where available.

• Comply with deadlines where set/required.

Administration Services

• Assist the Debtors department with the following up of monies when required to do so.

• Ensuring that new clients have the correct cash or credit application forms completed.

• Provide updated client contact information.

• Manage product merchandizing in the market and exercise and maintain brand image control i.e. stickers, wall charts, etc.

• Provide prompt quotations to clients within 24 hours of visit and ensure follow up of quotes.

• Ensure HSE standards (as relating to our product supply) are maintained on client sites.

• Perform Stock Management and stock taking on a regular basis where required to do so.

Self-Development

• To continuously broaden your product knowledge in chemicals, dosing equipment and cleaning systems.

• Strive continually to keep abreast of changes in the industry.

• Attend all training courses as provided by the company from time to time.

• Work on improving your selling skills through self-study.

Experience and Qualifications

• Three years’ experience in a similar sales environment will be essential

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office with intermediate level is preferred

• Excellent selling, presentation, communication and interpersonal skills

• Negotiation skills

• Own vehicle and valid driver license

• Excellent organizational skills & good multitasking skills

• Ability to meet deadlines

• Be bilingual

