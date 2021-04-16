Senior Python Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Technical Lead / Python or Java / Cloud Specialist with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Years of experience: 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert

Min qualification required: IT Degree/Relevant experience

Tasks and Responsibilities:

We are looking for a Snr Java or C# Developer with Cloud experience willing to upskill in Python to join our existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing the next generation of Energy Services for the “Client” Group’s future electric driving machines.

If you are a passionate JAVA / Python developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical/Functional Skills:

Required skills:

Sound knowledge in Python and JAVA

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure

Experience with Container Orchestration

Platforms Preferably Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as Java, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, Git, Maven or Jenkins

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modeling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation)

Implementation of Backend Services.

Basic Knowledge of: Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.

Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular or React

Excellent communication skills and teamoriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Desired Skills:

Python

cloud

Java

microservices

Azure

AKS

Backend Development

Frontend Development

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Maven

Interface design

Angular

Gitlab

Terraform

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position