Senior Python Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Technical Lead / Python or Java / Cloud Specialist with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand / Rosslyn/Home office rotational
Years of experience: 8+ years
Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert
Min qualification required: IT Degree/Relevant experience
Tasks and Responsibilities:
We are looking for a Snr Java or C# Developer with Cloud experience willing to upskill in Python to join our existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing the next generation of Energy Services for the “Client” Group’s future electric driving machines.
- If you are a passionate JAVA / Python developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Technical/Functional Skills:
Required skills:
- Sound knowledge in Python and JAVA
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure
- Experience with Container Orchestration
- Platforms Preferably Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as Java, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, Git, Maven or Jenkins
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modeling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation)
- Implementation of Backend Services.
- Basic Knowledge of: Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
- Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular or React
- Excellent communication skills and teamoriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
Desired Skills:
- Python
- cloud
- Java
- microservices
- Azure
- AKS
- Backend Development
- Frontend Development
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- Maven
- Interface design
- Angular
- Gitlab
- Terraform
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years