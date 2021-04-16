Senior Python Developer

Apr 16, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Technical Lead / Python or Java / Cloud Specialist with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Years of experience: 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert/Chief Expert

Min qualification required: IT Degree/Relevant experience

Tasks and Responsibilities:

We are looking for a Snr Java or C# Developer with Cloud experience willing to upskill in Python to join our existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing the next generation of Energy Services for the “Client” Group’s future electric driving machines.

  • If you are a passionate JAVA / Python developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical/Functional Skills:

Required skills:

  • Sound knowledge in Python and JAVA
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
  • Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure
  • Experience with Container Orchestration
  • Platforms Preferably Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as Java, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, Git, Maven or Jenkins
  • Sound experience in developing backend applications:
  • Architecture and Interface Design.
  • Data modeling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation)
  • Implementation of Backend Services.
  • Basic Knowledge of: Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular or React
  • Excellent communication skills and teamoriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • cloud
  • Java
  • microservices
  • Azure
  • AKS
  • Backend Development
  • Frontend Development
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Maven
  • Interface design
  • Angular
  • Gitlab
  • Terraform

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

