Short Term Insurance Administrator / Advisor at Headhunters

Apr 16, 2021

Our client, a national leader in the insurance industry, is looking to employ an experienced and qualified Short Term Insurance Administrator / Advisor. An awesome career opportunity awaits! Requirements:

  • Matric
  • RE5 and RE1 Exam OR 60 credits
  • Previous experience in the short term space is essential (personal lines or commercial)
  • Must have experience quoting on insurers online platforms, drawing up comparisons and compliance.
  • Quote comparison and negotiation with insurers
  • Processing of claims
  • Ability to professionally engage with clients at all times
  • Sound understanding of underwriting
  • Must be computer literate – MS Office
  • Data capturing / scanning / filing
  • Drivers and own transport.

Qualities:

  • Ability to learn and adapt quickly.
  • Hardworking/ ability to work under pressure.
  • Multitask/ supportive/ willing to assist others.
  • Able to work in a team/ open office.
  • Willing to push/ work overtime when needed.
  • Excellent communication skills (Verbal and Written)
  • Dedicate to service/ can- do attitude
  • Able to work without supervision.

Key outputs:

  • Client Service and Management
  • Administration
  • High Level Performance
  • New Business Sales

Other:

  • Good attitude
  • High work ethic
  • Honest
  • Highest level of integrity
  • Respectful
  • Ability to keep business / clients matters confidential
  • Dynamic

