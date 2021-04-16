Short Term Insurance Administrator / Advisor at Headhunters

Our client, a national leader in the insurance industry, is looking to employ an experienced and qualified Short Term Insurance Administrator / Advisor. An awesome career opportunity awaits! Requirements:
- Matric
- RE5 and RE1 Exam OR 60 credits
- Previous experience in the short term space is essential (personal lines or commercial)
- Must have experience quoting on insurers online platforms, drawing up comparisons and compliance.
- Quote comparison and negotiation with insurers
- Processing of claims
- Ability to professionally engage with clients at all times
- Sound understanding of underwriting
- Must be computer literate – MS Office
- Data capturing / scanning / filing
- Drivers and own transport.
Qualities:
- Ability to learn and adapt quickly.
- Hardworking/ ability to work under pressure.
- Multitask/ supportive/ willing to assist others.
- Able to work in a team/ open office.
- Willing to push/ work overtime when needed.
- Excellent communication skills (Verbal and Written)
- Dedicate to service/ can- do attitude
- Able to work without supervision.
Key outputs:
- Client Service and Management
- Administration
- High Level Performance
- New Business Sales
Other:
- Good attitude
- High work ethic
- Honest
- Highest level of integrity
- Respectful
- Ability to keep business / clients matters confidential
- Dynamic
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.