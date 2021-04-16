Short Term Insurance Administrator / Advisor at Headhunters

Our client, a national leader in the insurance industry, is looking to employ an experienced and qualified Short Term Insurance Administrator / Advisor. An awesome career opportunity awaits! Requirements:

Matric

RE5 and RE1 Exam OR 60 credits

Previous experience in the short term space is essential (personal lines or commercial)

Must have experience quoting on insurers online platforms, drawing up comparisons and compliance.

Quote comparison and negotiation with insurers

Processing of claims

Ability to professionally engage with clients at all times

Sound understanding of underwriting

Must be computer literate – MS Office

Data capturing / scanning / filing

Drivers and own transport.

Qualities:

Ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Hardworking/ ability to work under pressure.

Multitask/ supportive/ willing to assist others.

Able to work in a team/ open office.

Willing to push/ work overtime when needed.

Excellent communication skills (Verbal and Written)

Dedicate to service/ can- do attitude

Able to work without supervision.

Key outputs:

Client Service and Management

Administration

High Level Performance

New Business Sales

Other:

Good attitude

High work ethic

Honest

Highest level of integrity

Respectful

Ability to keep business / clients matters confidential

Dynamic

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

