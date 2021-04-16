Software Developer

Our client based in Cape Town is seeking 2 Software Developers. The science processing developers will be involved in different areas of development, ranging from systems engineering to development to testing.

Education and skills:

A post-graduate qualification in engineering, applied sciences, or related management

Experience:

A minimum of 5 years’ post-undergraduate experience, coupled with further education or training in computing. The experience must be in more than two of:

Software development, Systems analysis and engineering, Software testing, qualification, and incident management, DevOps, Infrastructure integration and operations, Production, and operations

Experience working on Linux operating systems.

Experience developing software and systems in Python, C or JAVA

Experience in systems analysis and engineering

Experience working with formal project management and agile practices and methods.

Experience working with data processing or backend systems.

Experience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness

Experience in scientific systems development, preferably in radio astronomy

Personal qualities:

Ability to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to another team members.

A clear and methodical approach to problem solving.

A high attention to detail, excellent organization skills

Good communication skills, written and verbal.

Eagerness to learn new things or self-development towards a technical specialization.

For more Infor or a full spec email your CV to [Email Address Removed] and click on the link below.

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

python

C++

Java

Linux

DevOps

Data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position