Software Developer

Apr 16, 2021

Our client based in Cape Town is seeking 2 Software Developers. The science processing developers will be involved in different areas of development, ranging from systems engineering to development to testing.

Education and skills:

  • A post-graduate qualification in engineering, applied sciences, or related management

Experience:

  • A minimum of 5 years’ post-undergraduate experience, coupled with further education or training in computing. The experience must be in more than two of:

Software development, Systems analysis and engineering, Software testing, qualification, and incident management, DevOps, Infrastructure integration and operations, Production, and operations

  • Experience working on Linux operating systems.
  • Experience developing software and systems in Python, C or JAVA
  • Experience in systems analysis and engineering
  • Experience working with formal project management and agile practices and methods.
  • Experience working with data processing or backend systems.
  • Experience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness
  • Experience in scientific systems development, preferably in radio astronomy

Personal qualities:

  • Ability to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to another team members.
  • A clear and methodical approach to problem solving.
  • A high attention to detail, excellent organization skills
  • Good communication skills, written and verbal.
  • Eagerness to learn new things or self-development towards a technical specialization.

