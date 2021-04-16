Software Developer

Our client based in Cape Town is seeking 2 Software Developers. The science processing developers will be involved in different areas of development, ranging from systems engineering to development to testing.
Education and skills:
- A post-graduate qualification in engineering, applied sciences, or related management
Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ post-undergraduate experience, coupled with further education or training in computing. The experience must be in more than two of:
Software development, Systems analysis and engineering, Software testing, qualification, and incident management, DevOps, Infrastructure integration and operations, Production, and operations
- Experience working on Linux operating systems.
- Experience developing software and systems in Python, C or JAVA
- Experience in systems analysis and engineering
- Experience working with formal project management and agile practices and methods.
- Experience working with data processing or backend systems.
- Experience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness
- Experience in scientific systems development, preferably in radio astronomy
Personal qualities:
- Ability to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to another team members.
- A clear and methodical approach to problem solving.
- A high attention to detail, excellent organization skills
- Good communication skills, written and verbal.
- Eagerness to learn new things or self-development towards a technical specialization.
