System Analyst: Merchant Solutions (Card) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Interpret specifications to design, build or assemble systems solutions to support business processes that are aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Design, develop, configure and maintain automation and integration solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions

Experience

Min:

5-6 years’ experience in Systems Design and Analysis

Transact-SQL

WebServices

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Ideal:

5-6 years’ experience in a Systems Analysis Role

Card Processing Systems E.g. Base24, Postilion

Merchant Solutions (POS and eCommerce)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Project Management

Certification in ITIL

Knowledge

Min:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

Automation tools

Transact-SQL

Programming (JAVA and C#)

Project Management and coordination skills

Documentation skills (including assistance with drafting source documents for training purposes)

Programming skills:

MS SQL (including Data Management)

Web Services

.NET Framworks

XML

JSON

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Ideal:

Jira

Confluence

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

Systems Analysis Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems

Banking business models

Card Processing

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Writing and Reporting

Planning and Organising

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

