System Analyst: Merchant Solutions (Card) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Interpret specifications to design, build or assemble systems solutions to support business processes that are aligned with relevant internal and external governance
- Design, develop, configure and maintain automation and integration solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
- Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
- Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions
Experience
Min:
- 5-6 years’ experience in Systems Design and Analysis
- Transact-SQL
- WebServices
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
Ideal:
- 5-6 years’ experience in a Systems Analysis Role
- Card Processing Systems E.g. Base24, Postilion
- Merchant Solutions (POS and eCommerce)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Project Management
- Certification in ITIL
Knowledge
Min:
Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- Automation tools
- Transact-SQL
- Programming (JAVA and C#)
- Project Management and coordination skills
- Documentation skills (including assistance with drafting source documents for training purposes)
Programming skills:
- MS SQL (including Data Management)
- Web Services
- .NET Framworks
- XML
- JSON
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
Ideal:
- Jira
- Confluence
Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- Systems Analysis Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems
- Banking business models
- Card Processing
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Writing and Reporting
- Planning and Organising
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.