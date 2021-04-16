System Analyst: Merchant Solutions (Card) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

  • Interpret specifications to design, build or assemble systems solutions to support business processes that are aligned with relevant internal and external governance
  • Design, develop, configure and maintain automation and integration solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
  • Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
  • Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions

Experience

Min:

  • 5-6 years’ experience in Systems Design and Analysis
  • Transact-SQL
  • WebServices
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Ideal:

  • 5-6 years’ experience in a Systems Analysis Role
  • Card Processing Systems E.g. Base24, Postilion
  • Merchant Solutions (POS and eCommerce)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Project Management
  • Certification in ITIL

Knowledge

Min:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

  • Automation tools
  • Transact-SQL
  • Programming (JAVA and C#)
  • Project Management and coordination skills
  • Documentation skills (including assistance with drafting source documents for training purposes)

Programming skills:

  • MS SQL (including Data Management)
  • Web Services
  • .NET Framworks
  • XML
  • JSON
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Ideal:

  • Jira
  • Confluence

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

  • Systems Analysis Methodologies
  • ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems
  • Banking business models
  • Card Processing
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Analysing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Planning and Organising

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

