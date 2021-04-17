Agency Account Manager at CareerJunction

Apr 17, 2021

We are currently looking for an Agency Account Manager for CareerJunction offices based in Linbro Park – Sandton

This role will be split into 80% New Business Development and 20% Account Management, Training, and Support.

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsibilities for this position include:

  • Calling on Recruitment Agencies and selling the CareerJunction portal to them
  • Develop and manage sales plans with the intention of identifying new opportunities and achieve sales targets within a defined territory.
  • Proactively work towards a closing quality sale.
  • Effectively manage and develop account revenue.
  • Responsible for developing an effective plan to achieve sales targets that should assist with planning client meetings to manage relationships with clients.
  • Updating of the CRM and pipeline.
  • Proactively identifying sales leads.
  • Ensure that correct and appropriate sales/marketing collateral to the client within the pre-defined sales lead time.
  • Manage non renewal/cancellations.
  • Situation management.
  • Case studies.
  • Client statistics.
  • Key account management.

Desired Skills:

  • Key Account Management
  • pipelines
  • agencies
  • recruitment agencies
  • Sales
  • Sales Management
  • SAP
  • target management
  • Account Management

