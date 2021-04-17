Agency Account Manager at CareerJunction

We are currently looking for an Agency Account Manager for CareerJunction offices based in Linbro Park – Sandton
This role will be split into 80% New Business Development and 20% Account Management, Training, and Support.
Duties & Responsibilities
Responsibilities for this position include:
- Calling on Recruitment Agencies and selling the CareerJunction portal to them
- Develop and manage sales plans with the intention of identifying new opportunities and achieve sales targets within a defined territory.
- Proactively work towards a closing quality sale.
- Effectively manage and develop account revenue.
- Responsible for developing an effective plan to achieve sales targets that should assist with planning client meetings to manage relationships with clients.
- Updating of the CRM and pipeline.
- Proactively identifying sales leads.
- Ensure that correct and appropriate sales/marketing collateral to the client within the pre-defined sales lead time.
- Manage non renewal/cancellations.
- Situation management.
- Case studies.
- Client statistics.
- Key account management.
Desired Skills:
- Key Account Management
- pipelines
- agencies
- recruitment agencies
- Sales
- Sales Management
- SAP
- target management
- Account Management