Agency Account Manager at CareerJunction

We are currently looking for an Agency Account Manager for CareerJunction offices based in Linbro Park – Sandton

This role will be split into 80% New Business Development and 20% Account Management, Training, and Support.

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsibilities for this position include:

Calling on Recruitment Agencies and selling the CareerJunction portal to them

Develop and manage sales plans with the intention of identifying new opportunities and achieve sales targets within a defined territory.

Proactively work towards a closing quality sale.

Effectively manage and develop account revenue.

Responsible for developing an effective plan to achieve sales targets that should assist with planning client meetings to manage relationships with clients.

Updating of the CRM and pipeline.

Proactively identifying sales leads.

Ensure that correct and appropriate sales/marketing collateral to the client within the pre-defined sales lead time.

Manage non renewal/cancellations.

Situation management.

Case studies.

Client statistics.

Key account management.

Desired Skills:

Key Account Management

pipelines

agencies

recruitment agencies

Sales

Sales Management

SAP

target management

Account Management

