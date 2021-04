Debtors Clerk

Minimum of 2 years debtors experience.

Ensure that accounts are being paid, the customer accounts reconciled and the credit checks are done.

Desired Skills:

debtors

numerical

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading manufacturer and installer of refrigeration components are looking for a young, dynamic debtors clerk to join their finance department. Own transports essential. Must live in or near Alberton.

Employer & Job Benefits:

provident fund

