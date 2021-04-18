Bookkeeper

Education and experience required:
- Matric
- National Diploma in Financial Accounting / Accounting
- Minimum of 1 year experience within the retail sector
- Must have at least 2 years bookkeeping experience
- Should have a strong understanding and application of the accounting principles
Knowledge
- Strong understanding of SAGE Pastel and Microsoft Office applications – Word, Excel, Outlook – Minimum 12 months working experience
Knowledge Skills and Competencies required:
- Business English, strong verbal and written communication skills (punctuation, spelling and grammatical usage)
- Well-groomed and well presented
- Creativity and Innovation
- Excellent organisation and planning skills
- Strong accounting skills with a good understanding of accounts receivables
- Good knowledge of debt collection process, policies and procedures
- Handle customer questions or complaints
- Independent thinking
- Must be a good team player
- Strong computer skills including ability to operate spreadsheets (advanced excel)
- Attention to detail
- Ability to interact and engage with all levels of staff
- Should know how to do the following recons: Debtors, Creditors and Bank
- Should also have a good knowledge of intercompany and branch accounting
- Must be able to provide monthly management accounts, SARS VAT recons and understanding of the VAT Input and Output requirements
- Financial projects as when required
- Audit queries and liaison
- Adhoc duties
Other responsibilities include:
- To process monthly allocation journals and process until Trial balance
- Ensure operational excellence is achieved and cost efficiency maintained
- Achieve prescribed financial targets while operating within budgetary constraints
- Maintain productivity
- Conceptualise and provide creative and innovative solutions to requests for tenders
- General Admin duties such as typing, data capturing and filing
- VAT Submissions
- Verify all GRVs / purchase orders against Bank
Key areas of responsibilities:
- Fixed Assets
- New Assets
- Transfers
- Disposals
Balance Sheet Recons:
- Fixed Asset Recon
- Prepayments
- Accruals
Disposition
- Good negotiation and persuasion skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Recognises high standards of customer-focused service delivery
- Patient, friendly and welcoming manner
- Energetic and flexible approach
- Willing and eager to learn
- Demonstrates sound work ethics
Skills Required
- Ability to demonstrate principles of good administrative systems and procedures
- Attention to detail, high level of accuracy and methodical working
Other
- Knowledge of Accpac/SAGE/QuickBooks would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Sage Pastel
- VAT Input & Output
- Intercompany
- Accpac
- Quickbooks
- NCertificate in Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate