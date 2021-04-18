Bookkeeper

Apr 18, 2021

Education and experience required:

  • Matric
  • National Diploma in Financial Accounting / Accounting
  • Minimum of 1 year experience within the retail sector
  • Must have at least 2 years bookkeeping experience
  • Should have a strong understanding and application of the accounting principles

Knowledge

  • Strong understanding of SAGE Pastel and Microsoft Office applications – Word, Excel, Outlook – Minimum 12 months working experience

Knowledge Skills and Competencies required:

  • Business English, strong verbal and written communication skills (punctuation, spelling and grammatical usage)
  • Well-groomed and well presented
  • Creativity and Innovation
  • Excellent organisation and planning skills
  • Strong accounting skills with a good understanding of accounts receivables
  • Good knowledge of debt collection process, policies and procedures
  • Handle customer questions or complaints
  • Independent thinking
  • Must be a good team player
  • Strong computer skills including ability to operate spreadsheets (advanced excel)
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to interact and engage with all levels of staff
  • Should know how to do the following recons: Debtors, Creditors and Bank
  • Should also have a good knowledge of intercompany and branch accounting
  • Must be able to provide monthly management accounts, SARS VAT recons and understanding of the VAT Input and Output requirements
  • Financial projects as when required
  • Audit queries and liaison
  • Adhoc duties

Other responsibilities include:

  • To process monthly allocation journals and process until Trial balance
  • Ensure operational excellence is achieved and cost efficiency maintained
  • Achieve prescribed financial targets while operating within budgetary constraints
  • Maintain productivity
  • Conceptualise and provide creative and innovative solutions to requests for tenders
  • General Admin duties such as typing, data capturing and filing
  • VAT Submissions
  • Verify all GRVs / purchase orders against Bank

Key areas of responsibilities:

  • Fixed Assets
  • New Assets
  • Transfers
  • Disposals

Balance Sheet Recons:

  • Fixed Asset Recon
  • Prepayments
  • Accruals

Disposition

  • Good negotiation and persuasion skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • Recognises high standards of customer-focused service delivery
  • Patient, friendly and welcoming manner
  • Energetic and flexible approach
  • Willing and eager to learn
  • Demonstrates sound work ethics

Skills Required

  • Ability to demonstrate principles of good administrative systems and procedures
  • Attention to detail, high level of accuracy and methodical working

Other

  • Knowledge of Accpac/SAGE/QuickBooks would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Sage Pastel
  • VAT Input & Output
  • Intercompany
  • Accpac
  • Quickbooks
  • NCertificate in Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position