Internal Sales Administrator (4 month fixed term contract)

Apr 18, 2021

WILL ONLY CONSIDER CANDIDATES WITH SYSPRO EXPERIENCE

Your key responsibilities:

  • Contact potential or existing customers to inform them about products.
  • Answer questions related to the company or its products.
  • Direct prospects to the field sales team.
  • Enter and update customer information in the database.
  • Take and process orders in an accurate manner.
  • Prepare quotations and invoices for customers.
  • Go the “extra mile” to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales.
  • Liaise with warehouse and logistics teams regarding delivery of products to customers.

Our required expertise:

  • Minimum matric.
  • Proven experience as telesales representative or other sales/customer service role.
  • Proven track record of successfully meeting sales quota preferably over the phone.
  • Must have Syspro experience!
  • Ability to learn about products and services and describe/explain them to prospects.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Your reward:

R 15 000.00 Cost to Company per month + Commission

Desired Skills:

  • Syspro
  • Internal Sales
  • Sales Administration
  • Customer Service
  • Telesales
  • Sales Office Administration
  • Prospect new customers

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

An old name and a long history of supplying solutions to the meat, food and related industries, this client has been around for over 100 years – a company that believes innovation, empowerment, honesty and integrity are at the heart of their business! Even through many years of changes and growth, the company still sees a passion for excellence!

In this role you will contribute to generating sales for the business, maintaining excellent relationships with customers and assist the sales team with sales administration.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission

