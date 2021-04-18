Internal Sales Administrator (4 month fixed term contract)

WILL ONLY CONSIDER CANDIDATES WITH SYSPRO EXPERIENCE
Your key responsibilities:
- Contact potential or existing customers to inform them about products.
- Answer questions related to the company or its products.
- Direct prospects to the field sales team.
- Enter and update customer information in the database.
- Take and process orders in an accurate manner.
- Prepare quotations and invoices for customers.
- Go the “extra mile” to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales.
- Liaise with warehouse and logistics teams regarding delivery of products to customers.
Our required expertise:
- Minimum matric.
- Proven experience as telesales representative or other sales/customer service role.
- Proven track record of successfully meeting sales quota preferably over the phone.
- Must have Syspro experience!
- Ability to learn about products and services and describe/explain them to prospects.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Your reward:
R 15 000.00 Cost to Company per month + Commission
Desired Skills:
- Syspro
- Internal Sales
- Sales Administration
- Customer Service
- Telesales
- Sales Office Administration
- Prospect new customers
About The Employer:
The opportunity that awaits you:
An old name and a long history of supplying solutions to the meat, food and related industries, this client has been around for over 100 years – a company that believes innovation, empowerment, honesty and integrity are at the heart of their business! Even through many years of changes and growth, the company still sees a passion for excellence!
In this role you will contribute to generating sales for the business, maintaining excellent relationships with customers and assist the sales team with sales administration.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission