Accounting Clerk

Daily processing of bank statements & petty cash

Daily capture, recon & allocation of expenses

Daily cash/ card summary for FM to recon

Daily check of creditor supplier recons

Daily updating cashflow payments & adding suppliers

Daily follow-up on debtors in arrears

Assisting FM in month end reporting

Scheduling staff according to management

Clearing / maintaining pastel accounts

Pastel experience

Desired Skills:

Pastel

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

