Administration Manager at Ntice Search

Apr 19, 2021

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of an Administrations Manager (Patient Services) in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] Administration Manager is responsible for the overall management of the Administration area. They will also be responsible for ensuring admissions and discharge of patients is done in a professional, friendly, and timeous manner as well as creating and maintaining a goodwill with doctors and liaison with nursing staff regarding bed bookings.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Ensure staff admit patients in a professional, orderly manner and appropriate information is recorded.
  • Ensure staff collect deposits and surcharges where applicable.
  • Compliance with Group Policy and Procedures
  • To always ensure a smooth flow in administration department
  • To ensure that all timelines are consistently met.
  • Oversee and streamline billing and collections processes.
  • Month-end closing of the billing group information.
  • Ensure adequate turn-around times are maintained.
  • Ensure DNYB report is maintained and at an acceptable level.
  • Plan and implement quality assurance for all processes.
  • Billing planning and implementation.
  • Oversee the case management function.
  • Ensure cases are updated appropriated and per agreements with medical aid.
  • Responsible for the credit controller function, and thus the control of the debtor’s ledger for medical aids, privates, COID, MVA and Foreign
  • Capacity to plan, organise and control own work environment by setting appropriate priorities and achieving set objectives within a given time frame.
  • Ensure processes are in line with the working procedures and policies.

EDUCATION

  • Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4 qualifications
  • Diploma in Nursing or B Degree Nursing Qualification essential
  • A tertiary qualification in Administration or Office Management or related, NQF 7 qualification would be advantageous.

WORK EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum of 3 to 4 years’ experience in a Managerial position
  • Private Hospital experience
  • Customer-oriented with exceptional interpersonal skills

 

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market related

