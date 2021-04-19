Administration Manager at Ntice Search

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of an Administrations Manager (Patient Services) in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] Administration Manager is responsible for the overall management of the Administration area. They will also be responsible for ensuring admissions and discharge of patients is done in a professional, friendly, and timeous manner as well as creating and maintaining a goodwill with doctors and liaison with nursing staff regarding bed bookings.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure staff admit patients in a professional, orderly manner and appropriate information is recorded.

Ensure staff collect deposits and surcharges where applicable.

Compliance with Group Policy and Procedures

To always ensure a smooth flow in administration department

To ensure that all timelines are consistently met.

Oversee and streamline billing and collections processes.

Month-end closing of the billing group information.

Ensure adequate turn-around times are maintained.

Ensure DNYB report is maintained and at an acceptable level.

Plan and implement quality assurance for all processes.

Billing planning and implementation.

Oversee the case management function.

Ensure cases are updated appropriated and per agreements with medical aid.

Responsible for the credit controller function, and thus the control of the debtor’s ledger for medical aids, privates, COID, MVA and Foreign

Capacity to plan, organise and control own work environment by setting appropriate priorities and achieving set objectives within a given time frame.

Ensure processes are in line with the working procedures and policies.

EDUCATION

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4 qualifications

Diploma in Nursing or B Degree Nursing Qualification essential

A tertiary qualification in Administration or Office Management or related, NQF 7 qualification would be advantageous.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 3 to 4 years’ experience in a Managerial position

Private Hospital experience

Customer-oriented with exceptional interpersonal skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

