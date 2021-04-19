Administration Manager at Ntice Search

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of an Administrations Manager (Patient Services) in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] Administration Manager is responsible for the overall management of the Administration area. They will also be responsible for ensuring admissions and discharge of patients is done in a professional, friendly, and timeous manner as well as creating and maintaining a goodwill with doctors and liaison with nursing staff regarding bed bookings.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Ensure staff admit patients in a professional, orderly manner and appropriate information is recorded.
- Ensure staff collect deposits and surcharges where applicable.
- Compliance with Group Policy and Procedures
- To always ensure a smooth flow in administration department
- To ensure that all timelines are consistently met.
- Oversee and streamline billing and collections processes.
- Month-end closing of the billing group information.
- Ensure adequate turn-around times are maintained.
- Ensure DNYB report is maintained and at an acceptable level.
- Plan and implement quality assurance for all processes.
- Billing planning and implementation.
- Oversee the case management function.
- Ensure cases are updated appropriated and per agreements with medical aid.
- Responsible for the credit controller function, and thus the control of the debtor’s ledger for medical aids, privates, COID, MVA and Foreign
- Capacity to plan, organise and control own work environment by setting appropriate priorities and achieving set objectives within a given time frame.
- Ensure processes are in line with the working procedures and policies.
EDUCATION
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4 qualifications
- Diploma in Nursing or B Degree Nursing Qualification essential
- A tertiary qualification in Administration or Office Management or related, NQF 7 qualification would be advantageous.
WORK EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3 to 4 years’ experience in a Managerial position
- Private Hospital experience
- Customer-oriented with exceptional interpersonal skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related