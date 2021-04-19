Administrator (FTC) PHRU

An Administrator (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job

To perform all administration duties and ensuring the smooth running of the Project

Location

PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

Filing and Photocopying study documents

Receiving of visitors/clients and referring them accordingly

Answering and transferring calls to the respective departments

Capturing study data as required

Data Quality check

Responsible for delivery of files, documents, correspondence for study staff

Organize staff meetings

Take and distribute minutes

Manage petty cash reimbursements

Manage participant travel cost reimbursements

Book participants follow – up visits

Stock ordering and maintenance of stock inventory

General office administration

Required minimum education and training

Matric Certificate

Certificate/Diploma in office administration

Intermediate MS Excel and MS Access training

Valid driver’s license

Required minimum work experience

2-year experience in a similar administrative role, research environment, or data team

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Ability to communicate in at least one local language

Friendly and positive attitude

Attention to detail

Sense of urgency

Time conscious

Ability to work with low supervision

