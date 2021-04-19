Analyst Programmer I / Developer III at Talenttac

Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams

Develop, test and deliver user requests

Do development on strategic innovation projects

Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details

Key Competencies and Qualifications

Attitude more important than technical skills

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards

Ability to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Our client within the Retail/IT sector is looking for a candidate to join their team. Your knowledge and exposure to PL/SQL will secure you an [URL Removed] Requirements

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Preferably 4-6 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL

Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience

Attention to detail

Technologies:

PL/SQL Developer

Oracle Db

SQL Developer

Linux / Autosys

