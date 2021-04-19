Analyst Programmer I / Developer III at Talenttac

- Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
- Develop, test and deliver user requests
- Do development on strategic innovation projects
- Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details
- Key Competencies and Qualifications
- Attitude more important than technical skills
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
Our client within the Retail/IT sector is looking for a candidate to join their team. Your knowledge and exposure to PL/SQL will secure you an [URL Removed] Requirements
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Preferably 4-6 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
- Attention to detail
- Technologies:
- PL/SQL Developer
- Oracle Db
- SQL Developer
- Linux / Autosys