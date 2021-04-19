Architect at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Responsibilities:

Creating, building and running technology implementations / solutions.

Using data to drive what-if analysis.

Building core models, running them and working toward a generic approach.

Executing on model building requirements, both in an SQL environment and in alternative tools.

Establishing a low complexity and low maintenance modelling management framework.

Validating / testing the approach with the team and educating newcomers.

Creating technical framework & specifications from business requirements.

Ensuring a balance between adherence to industry and company standards and the cost efficiency of a solution.

Assisting with the creation of a culture of adherence.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT – Systems Engineering or Information Management

Honours Degree in Data Analysis or IT – Computer Science (Preferred)

Skills / Experience:

5 – 8 yearsâ€™ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus demonstrable performance and tuning experience.

Experience working with SQL / Python (preferred)

Data & Data modelling, XML, 3NF, Dimensional modelling.

Banking systems environment (ideal)

Banking systems technology i.e. SAP

UML or equivalent modelling language.

Technical Test Plan Design, test driven development & Devops.

Standards and governance.

Agile development life cycle.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

IT systems development processes.

Application development.

