BI/DW Lead Developer (CH645TW) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Apr 19, 2021

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an energetic and innovative BI/DW Lead Developer to join their team. The individual will be focused on further growing our enterprise data warehouse platform and complex data pipelines.

We are looking for a highly motivated and results driven individual who has a passion for data solutions that drive business decisions. One that believes in the value of a data driven approach.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Provide leadership for Data Warehousing and Engineering professionals within the Business Intelligence Team.
  • Architect new data solutions using proven industry methods.
  • Work with IT and Business leaders to develop robust data pipelines.
  • Assess and improve existing data warehouse ETL designs. Continuous Improvement (CI).
  • Establish, maintain and enforce Data Warehousing standards and principals in collaboration with Line Managers and Team members.
  • Provide a solutions design capability within the BI Team.
  • Gain an intimate understanding of the business domain.
  • Analyse and assess source data in various formats.
  • Data cleansing, transformation and preparation.
  • Establish Data Quality principles.
  • Automate proactive methods to enforce service delivery during batch and real-time schedules.
  • PL/SQL coding.
  • Batch design and support.
  • Documentation
  • Understanding and creation of complex ETL packages.
  • Participate in design, peer and code reviews.
  • Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing Business Intelligence solutions.
  • Provide project management for the BI component of larger company initiatives and projects.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantial experience in Data Warehouse Development.
  • Training in data warehousing and engineering.

 

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

  • Minimum 5 years Enterprise Data Warehouse Architecture, Solutions and Development experience.
  • Solid leadership experience in an agile environment.
  • Managing and mentoring direct reports.
  • Agile experience working in SCRUM
  • Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.
  • Building and maintaining relationships with Business users
  • Documenting technical requirement from business briefs.
  • Proven Report and Query writing ability.
  • Knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts.

 

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies

  • Enterprise Data Warehousing.
  • Complex ETL.
  • Data Engineering.
  • PL/SQL or T-SQL scripting.
  • Solution Architecture.
  • Leading people and solutions.

Advantageous Competencies:

  • Cloud platforms
  • Big Data

BEHAVIOURAL:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Team Orientation
  • Quick learner
  • Highly self-motivated and driven.
  • Attention to detail
  • Persistent innovator.
  • Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment

