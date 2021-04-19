BI/DW Lead Developer (CH645TW) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an energetic and innovative BI/DW Lead Developer to join their team. The individual will be focused on further growing our enterprise data warehouse platform and complex data pipelines.

We are looking for a highly motivated and results driven individual who has a passion for data solutions that drive business decisions. One that believes in the value of a data driven approach.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide leadership for Data Warehousing and Engineering professionals within the Business Intelligence Team.

Architect new data solutions using proven industry methods.

Work with IT and Business leaders to develop robust data pipelines.

Assess and improve existing data warehouse ETL designs. Continuous Improvement (CI).

Establish, maintain and enforce Data Warehousing standards and principals in collaboration with Line Managers and Team members.

Provide a solutions design capability within the BI Team.

Gain an intimate understanding of the business domain.

Analyse and assess source data in various formats.

Data cleansing, transformation and preparation.

Establish Data Quality principles.

Automate proactive methods to enforce service delivery during batch and real-time schedules.

PL/SQL coding.

Batch design and support.

Documentation

Understanding and creation of complex ETL packages.

Participate in design, peer and code reviews.

Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing Business Intelligence solutions.

Provide project management for the BI component of larger company initiatives and projects.

QUALIFICATIONS

BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantial experience in Data Warehouse Development.

Training in data warehousing and engineering.

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

Minimum 5 years Enterprise Data Warehouse Architecture, Solutions and Development experience.

Solid leadership experience in an agile environment.

Managing and mentoring direct reports.

Agile experience working in SCRUM

Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.

Building and maintaining relationships with Business users

Documenting technical requirement from business briefs.

Proven Report and Query writing ability.

Knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts.

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies

Enterprise Data Warehousing.

Complex ETL.

Data Engineering.

PL/SQL or T-SQL scripting.

Solution Architecture.

Leading people and solutions.

Advantageous Competencies:

Cloud platforms

Big Data

BEHAVIOURAL:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Team Orientation

Quick learner

Highly self-motivated and driven.

Attention to detail

Persistent innovator.

Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment

