Business Systems Analyst – Centurion – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Centurion based Financial services company is currently looking for the expertise of a Business Systems Analyst to join their team.

They are looking for a bright actuarial mind to innovate and help them in solving problems in some of the Legacy Solutions in Life Insurance with a focus on innovation and improvement.

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science or any other applicable field (results required)

Experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience (Preferable)

VB, Python, Excel skills

Strong mathematical skills

Responsibilities:

Analysing business requirements in order to propose the best possible system solutions

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python or other

Testing product processes and calculations

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors

Managing own performance and development

Reference Number for this position is LN52793 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Python

Excel skill

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

