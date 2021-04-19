Business Systems Analyst – Centurion – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Apr 19, 2021

A Centurion based Financial services company is currently looking for the expertise of a Business Systems Analyst to join their team.

They are looking for a bright actuarial mind to innovate and help them in solving problems in some of the Legacy Solutions in Life Insurance with a focus on innovation and improvement.

Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)
  • Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science or any other applicable field (results required)
  • Experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience (Preferable)
  • VB, Python, Excel skills
  • Testing product processes and calculations
  • Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues
  • Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors
  • Strong mathematical skills

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing business requirements in order to propose the best possible system solutions
  • Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations
  • Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system
  • Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations
  • Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python or other
  • Testing product processes and calculations
  • Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues
  • Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors
  • Managing own performance and development

Reference Number for this position is LN52793 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Excel skill

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

