Business Systems Analyst – Centurion – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Centurion based Financial services company is currently looking for the expertise of a Business Systems Analyst to join their team.
They are looking for a bright actuarial mind to innovate and help them in solving problems in some of the Legacy Solutions in Life Insurance with a focus on innovation and improvement.
Do not miss this fantastic opportunity. Apply Today!
Requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)
- Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science or any other applicable field (results required)
- Experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience (Preferable)
- VB, Python, Excel skills
- Testing product processes and calculations
- Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues
- Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors
- Strong mathematical skills
Responsibilities:
- Analysing business requirements in order to propose the best possible system solutions
- Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations
- Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system
- Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations
- Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python or other
- Testing product processes and calculations
- Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues
- Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors
- Managing own performance and development
Reference Number for this position is LN52793 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Excel skill
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree