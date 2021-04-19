Call Centre Marketer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is hiring Call Centre Marketers to join their team in Cape Town. This is an opportunity to join an organisation that cares for its people.

The role involves:

Outbound Calls to existing clients to raise funds for the organisation

Cold Calling and generating new clients

Adherence to sales protocols

Meeting sales targets

Salary includes a Market-related Basic pay (guaranteed) Plus uncapped commission earnings Plus additional incentives

The company is looking for candidates that:

– Are confident & motivated

– Enjoy interacting with people

– Have a proven track record in sales and meeting sales targets

– Have contactable references

Requirements:

Sales experience essential

Clear criminal record

Matric

Clear credit record

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting Call Centre Marketers.

