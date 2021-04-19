Call Centre Marketer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is hiring Call Centre Marketers to join their team in Cape Town. This is an opportunity to join an organisation that cares for its people.
The role involves:
- Outbound Calls to existing clients to raise funds for the organisation
- Cold Calling and generating new clients
- Adherence to sales protocols
- Meeting sales targets
Salary includes a Market-related Basic pay (guaranteed) Plus uncapped commission earnings Plus additional incentives
The company is looking for candidates that:
– Are confident & motivated
– Enjoy interacting with people
– Have a proven track record in sales and meeting sales targets
– Have contactable references
Requirements:
- Sales experience essential
- Clear criminal record
- Matric
- Clear credit record
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting Call Centre Marketers.