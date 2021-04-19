Commercial Insurance Broker/Account Executive with minimum 5 years’ relevant short term insurance experience, handling large commercial insurance accounts, and industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) required to start asap. Position based in Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric essential
- RE5 essential
- Relevant FAIS accreditation required
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker/Account Executive essential
- Proven experience in handling larger commercial insurance accounts required
- Own reliable transport required
Responsibilities:
- Financial advice and service to all commercial clients
- Secure new business
- Current portfolio analysis and current cover
- Obtain updated valuations on all assets
- Presentations
- Provide support and advice on claims
- Insure liaison
- Underwriting process for new business, endorsements, cancellations
- Liaise with underwriting department
- Action age analysis
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- broker
- commercial broker
- insurance broker
- insurance
- account executive
- commercial account executive
- RE
- NQF
- short term insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years