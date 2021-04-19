Commercial Insurance Broker

Commercial Insurance Broker/Account Executive with minimum 5 years’ relevant short term insurance experience, handling large commercial insurance accounts, and industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) required to start asap. Position based in Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Matric essential

RE5 essential

Relevant FAIS accreditation required

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker/Account Executive essential

Proven experience in handling larger commercial insurance accounts required

Own reliable transport required

Responsibilities:

Financial advice and service to all commercial clients

Secure new business

Current portfolio analysis and current cover

Obtain updated valuations on all assets

Presentations

Provide support and advice on claims

Insure liaison

Underwriting process for new business, endorsements, cancellations

Liaise with underwriting department

Action age analysis

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

