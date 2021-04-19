Data Scientist

Duties:

– Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools

– Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling

– Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results

– Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions

– Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments

– Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed

– Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions

– Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub

– Guide and mentor junior team members

– Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

Requirements:

– University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree

– Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/machine learning

– Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/or corporate processes

– Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team

– Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience

– Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

– Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

– Must have worked on Python/R/Java with machine learning algorithms such neural nets and SVMs

– Experience in MS Azure Data Lake, Databricks and Synapse and Analysis Services

– Experience in MS Power BI, SQL Analysis Services, SQL Database Development

– NoSQL experience

Learn more/Apply for this position