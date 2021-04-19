Deputy Nursing Manager at Ntice Search

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of an Deputy Nursing Manager in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] Deputy Nursing Manager will be responsible for the coordination of functions and activities related of the provision, promotion, and assurance of quality patient care. This include acquisition of nursing staff; professional development of nursing staff; delivering of quality patient care; client relations management; implementing quality improvement strategies; managing risks; financial management related to nursing costs, capital budget and operational budget.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage all related nursing services and activities according to the hospital mission statement, policies and protocols whilst always upholding the hospital values.
- Ensure Nursing standards, quality assurance and mitigation/management of all actual and potential risk.
- Effectively contribute to and influence the provision of cost-effective quality nursing care.
- Active participation in asset management, operational and capital budget, and clinical governance.
- Manage all Nursing costs in a collaboration with all key stakeholders.
- Facilitate effective change and conflict management whilst actively promoting innovation and staff participation.
- Promote retention and wellbeing through relationship building with all staff and key stakeholders.
- Actively participate in Transformation and the development of nurse leadership.
- Promote patient and physician satisfaction.
EDUCATION
- Candidate must be a qualified Professional Nurse registered with the South African Nursing Council.
- Administration/Management qualification is essential.
- Post-Basic Clinical qualification in a specialised unit would be advantageous.
WORK EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Unit Managerial or similar position within private hospital environment.
- Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related