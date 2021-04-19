Deputy Nursing Manager at Ntice Search

A multi-disciplinary private hospital that provides specialist services in state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, is seeking the skill set of an Deputy Nursing Manager in Durban. As an award-winning hospital this will challenge your career to the next [URL Removed] Deputy Nursing Manager will be responsible for the coordination of functions and activities related of the provision, promotion, and assurance of quality patient care. This include acquisition of nursing staff; professional development of nursing staff; delivering of quality patient care; client relations management; implementing quality improvement strategies; managing risks; financial management related to nursing costs, capital budget and operational budget.KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage all related nursing services and activities according to the hospital mission statement, policies and protocols whilst always upholding the hospital values.

Ensure Nursing standards, quality assurance and mitigation/management of all actual and potential risk.

Effectively contribute to and influence the provision of cost-effective quality nursing care.

Active participation in asset management, operational and capital budget, and clinical governance.

Manage all Nursing costs in a collaboration with all key stakeholders.

Facilitate effective change and conflict management whilst actively promoting innovation and staff participation.

Promote retention and wellbeing through relationship building with all staff and key stakeholders.

Actively participate in Transformation and the development of nurse leadership.

Promote patient and physician satisfaction.

EDUCATION

Candidate must be a qualified Professional Nurse registered with the South African Nursing Council.

Administration/Management qualification is essential.

Post-Basic Clinical qualification in a specialised unit would be advantageous.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Unit Managerial or similar position within private hospital environment.

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

