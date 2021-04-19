Electrical Engineer (automotive harness experience)

Duties:

  • The release of Electrical and Trim components for vehicles.
  • The resolution of design related problems on all locally manufactured platforms.
  • Co-ordination of testing and release of components and system, locally and at source.
  • Maintaining and updating the BOM system.
  • Problem analysis.
  • Maintaining and updating the bill of materials system.
  • Cost analysis of various components, systems and projects.
  • Cost saving (PKO) initiation and investigations.
  • Project management on new or changed systems and components.

Requirements:

  • A relevant Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering
  • A minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in an automotive industrial environment
  • Proven experience in the automotive harness industry – essential
  • Good technical problem solving ability
  • Computer literate (Microsoft Office tools)
  • Willingness to travel occasionally
  • A valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • electrical
  • engineering
  • automotive harness

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

