Electrical Engineer (automotive harness experience)

Duties:
- The release of Electrical and Trim components for vehicles.
- The resolution of design related problems on all locally manufactured platforms.
- Co-ordination of testing and release of components and system, locally and at source.
- Maintaining and updating the BOM system.
- Problem analysis.
- Maintaining and updating the bill of materials system.
- Cost analysis of various components, systems and projects.
- Cost saving (PKO) initiation and investigations.
- Project management on new or changed systems and components.
Requirements:
- A relevant Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering
- A minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in an automotive industrial environment
- Proven experience in the automotive harness industry – essential
- Good technical problem solving ability
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office tools)
- Willingness to travel occasionally
- A valid driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- electrical
- engineering
- automotive harness
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma